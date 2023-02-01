‘I wouldn’t change a thing’: Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announces he’s retiring ‘for good’ this time in social media post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NFL legend Tom Brady has announced he is retiring “for good” in a video on social media Wednesday.

According to Brady, this time he isn’t going back.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he said in a video that was posted on Twitter. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady quarterbacked his teams to seven Super Bowl titles, according to NBC Sports.

Brady is reportedly the only player in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings, the only player with five Super Bowl MVPs, and he owns NFL records including most wins, most passes, most completions, most yards and most touchdowns, both in the regular season and in the postseason.