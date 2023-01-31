Texans safety Jalen Pitre on coaching search: ‘I’m excited for a new start, I trust our management team’

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HOUSTON – As the Texans zero in on a coveted defensive-oriented coach as the likely sixth head coach in franchise history, his potential future players can’t wait to start playing for them.

In the wake of a 3-13-1 season, the Texans fired coach Lovie Smith.

The Texans have identified San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as his preferred replacement and are interviewing him for the second time Tuesday in Houston as they work to hire him, according to league sources.

Although the Texans’ players are still awaiting word on whom the AFC South franchise will ultimately hire to coach them, they’re optimistic about next steps.

“I’m excited for a new start,” Texans safety Jalen Pitre said. “I trust our management team that they will get the best guy in. When he gets here, I’m ready to roll with him. I’m going to be 100 percent behind whatever he’s with.

“I don’t think it matters when you’re talking about scheme, whether it’s an offensive or defensive coach. I think the biggest thing is you want to make a good first impression and show the coaches that you love to work, that you care about the team, that you want to get the job done. I’m really excited about getting this new coach.”

Pitre led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions last season to lead all rookies in those categories.

“At the end of the day, that’s all that matters is our wins,” Pitre said. “I’m going to do my best to put winning football on tape and on the field and help the team out as much as I can.”

The Texans’ players debate the coaches in a group chat, analyzing the candidates during the search process.

“A group of us have been chatting about it in our team chat,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “We all get the alerts of who we’re interviewing. We’re ballplayers, so we’re going to talk about their resume, how cool it would be. We’re excited to see who will be the new head coach and what direction we’re going to head. I think that’s really what everyone is eager about right now.”

The possible scenario of the Texans hiring a defensive mastermind is intriguing to Hughes

“Right, which would be so fun for us because I’m a defensive player,” Hughes said. " I love being in the room with those guys, being able to learn just more football. I think that will not only help us be a top-five defense, but put us in the right frame of mind because of the young talent we have. I’m thinking about Jalen Pitre, Christian (Harris), some of those young guys who could learn from a great coach with a great defensive mind.”

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said the Texans are hoping to hire a strong leader with a collaborative vision for the entire organization.

The Texans are in transition again having won just 11 games over the past three seasons.

“I’m looking for those qualities of someone who can help teach us the game of football, how to operate in tight situations, which is probably why Nick is looking for those young minds right now to make sure that we’re all thinking and talking the same kind of football,” Hughes said. “Which is really important. Our core, we have very talented guys, a very young room. It’s just getting us with the right coach to direct us in the right way and I think we’ll get it this year.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com