Source: Texans request interview with Bengals receivers coach Troy Walters for offensive coordinator job, looking at Marquand Manuel, others for defensive coordinator

HOUSTON – The Texans have requested an interview with Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position after hiring DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach, according to league sources.

Walters, 46, is a former Minnesota Vikings fifth-round draft pick who played eight seasons in the NFL for the Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

Hired by the Bengals in 2020 as assistant receivers coach and promoted to receivers coach, Walters has been instrumental to the Bengals’ explosive passing game headlined by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Texans have interest in New York Jets safeties coach and former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to sources.

Manuel, 43, is also a candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator position.

A former University of Florida standout defensive back and Bengals sixth-round draft pick, he played in the NFL for eight seasons. He has coached for the Seattle Seahawks, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Jets.

The Texans have had interest in 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik and 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator positions, according to sources. However, sources emphasized that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to work to keep his staff intact with Ryans going to the Texans.

