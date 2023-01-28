Texans standout safety Jalen Pitre reflects on rookie season: ‘I think I was very impactful, I want to do a lot more’

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 27-23. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

CYPRESS – “I look back and I say it was a great. I got a great number of turnovers and I think I was very impactful for the defense. Looking forward, I want to do a lot more and I want to be able to bring a lot more guys and help the team a lot more. That’s what i’m focused on going forward and I think we’re going to continue to improve.”

Definitely, you want to get some rest, but it does feel a little bit weird not being around football and not being in meetings so I’m actually ready to get back right now I’m trying to be smart with it and give my body a rest.

“It’s a blessing. Everybody don’t get chosen to be in the league and blessed to do stuff like this. I’m very thankful I get the opportunity to come out here and see some fans today.

No i really wasn’t aware they had stuff like this or I would definitely would have went out and seen all the great Texans like Arian Foster and Andre Johnson. Those were some of my favorite players. I didn’t even know they did stuff like this. It’s wonderful. Man, i’s crazy. I could have been in this store shopping one day. This so close to home. It’s surreal. I’m blessed to do stuff like this.’

Jalen Pitre instinctively finds the football, tracking the direction of a play smoothly and decisively.

Aggressive, fast, and smart, the Texans’ second-round draft pick has manufactured one of the most productive rookie seasons in NFL history.

“I’m excited for a new start. I trust our management team that they will get the best guy in. When he gets here, I’m ready to roll with him. I’m going to be 100 percent behind whatever he’s with.

It’s been weird. I’ve had too much free time. I feel like I’ve been kind of useless because I haven’t been doing much. Soon, I’m going to be getting back to getting my body in shape for next season. That’s what’s most important.

O OR D: “I don’t think it matters when you’re talking about scheme whether it’s an offensive or defensive coach. I think the biggest thing is you want to make a good first impression and show the coaches that you love to work that you care about the team that you want to get the job done I’m really excited about getting this new coach.

WINNING: “At the end of the day that’s all that matters is our wins. I’m going to do my best to put winning football on tape and on the field and help the team out as much as I can.”

WINNING SHOT:

Pitre intercepted his fifth pass of the season Sunday during a 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles. He intercepted Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, breaking under the route run by wide receiver Zay Jones in the third quarter.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he has the most tackles among NFL rookies and is the first player to record 125 tackles or more and five interceptions since tackles began being tracked in 2000.

“I’m very proud,” Pitre said. “Thankful God put me in a position to make these plays. The defensive line is doing a great job helping with that. We have one more game left, so I want to continue to help the team as much as I can.

“I feel like I’m improving, but big shoutout to the defensive line. They are doing a great job of getting pressure on the quarterbacks and forcing them to throw it very quickly, and I think that’s fostering into all my picks. I’m very thankful I do have a great defensive line. They’re doing a heck of a job.”

Pitre is the sixth player to have 135 tackles or more and five interceptions since 1991, joining Rashad Jones, Lavonte David, London Fletcher, Donnie Edwards, and Ray Lewis.

“He’s been productive,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “First off, he’s made a lot of tackles, and he has missed a lot of tackles. I’m going to throw that in there. The rookie part of that, I’m anxious to see growth when we’re missing less. You just look at his intellect on football.

“That’s been obvious, too, on how he’s played. He has ball skills. He’s intercepted a lot of balls. There’s just so many good things he’s done, not just him, so many of our rookie players. I’m excited. I know he’s excited about one more opportunity too, and all the guys will be.”

Pitre has improved his tackling lately since moving full-time to free safety but missed a key tackle in the open field on Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.’s 62-yard touchdown run in the first half.

“It’s still improving,” Pitre said. “We do play in the National Football League and some great players are out there. You’re going to have a couple of misses, but I’m trying to minimize those to the best of my ability. It’s a work in process. It’s never good to be perfect.”

On the touchdown run, both Pitre and cornerback Desmond King had an opportunity to stop or slow down Etienne and didn’t get him on the ground.

“Well, I would say mental mistakes,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “It’s a good running back. He’s been playing good ball, but part of our job is to get him down. In the one play you’re talking about, you have two missed tackles. Normally, that’s going to lead to a big play. Eventually, we’ve got to eliminate that.”

Although the Texans fell to 2-13-1 heading into the season’s final game against the Indianapolis Colts, Pitre said he anticipated a strong effort from the struggling franchise to finish the season.

“We’re fighters,” Pitre said. “We’re going to continue to show up and continue to put our best foot forward. We’re not getting the results we want right now, but I know we’re going to continue to push and put our best foot forward.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com