The streak is over, but there are some notable Rockets moments

Head coach Stephen Silas of the Houston Rockets encourages his players during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on January 26, 2023 in Houston. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Hi KPRC2 Rockets fans,

The streak is over…for now.

The Houston Rockets finally snapped an NBA season high, 13-game losing streak after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Impressively, they did it without the help of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. -- both whom were out due to injury.

That winning momentum didn’t last long as the Rockets followed it up with back-to-back losses, including Thursday night when they were blown out by the Donovan Mitchell-less Cavaliers.

Notables:

Rockets big man, Alperen Sengun continues his hot stretch. Over the last 5 games Sengun is averaging

23.6 Pts

12.2 Rebs

7.2 Ast

70 FG% (14 FGA)

The Rockets ball movement and offense has significantly improved since running the offense through him. The big question is what Stephen Silas will do once their point guard, KPJ returns from injury.

Stephen Silas fires up the team:

While Houston was on their double-digit losing streak, following a shootaround, head coach Stephen Silas was not happy with the team’s effort and focus and let his players know about it. His message was received as the Rockets won that night.

Garrison Matthews: “We were on a 13th game losing streak, he lit a fire under us and we showed it that night. When coach gets into you like that, people listen.”

Next Up:

Rockets versus Pistons - Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Thunder at Rockets - Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Raptors at Rockets - Friday at 7:00 p.m.