THE RICH JUST GOT RICHER: Highlanders Offense Adds Star Move In RB

The Woodlands Highlanders reached the third round of the postseason in 2022, falling to eventual State Champ Duncanville in the playoffs.

The Highlanders return a talented offensive line, a nationally-ranked QB and WR, and a solid defense. Enter Kiandrea Barker – the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas for the Class of 2025, who had 1,225 all-purpose yards and 10 scores at Beebe High School.

“I’m excited to show that I can compete in the state of Texas, where there are a bunch of big-time players,” Barker said. “I want to show that I can play against that caliber of player.”

So, what was the first day like at the Houston power school?

“It was pretty chill,” he laughed. “I went straight to offseason football and got a good workout. I love everything about the program here.”

The Woodlands has a lineage of great RBs dating back to Patrick Carr and Samson Taylor. Barker wants to make his own name.

“My style is like Saquon Barkley,” he said. “When he was at Penn State, he was a true human joystick. I want to do big things on the field and be that type of big-time playmaker. But my real goal is to be a great teammate, build great chemistry with the talented teammates here and go try and win a State Championship.”

The move sent shockwaves throughout the Texas high school landscape and recruiting circles. Barker has already been a big-time target in Arkansas and that should translate to Texas as college coaches follow his progression.

“I've been talking with TCU and USC right now,” he said of recruiting. “They are starting to build real relationships with me as of right now.”

Stay tuned.