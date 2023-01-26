Texans sign corner Ka’Dar Hollman

(Matt Ludtke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Green Bay Packers' Ka'dar Hollman (29) and Adrian Amos try to stop Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed veteran cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to a reserve-future deal.

Hollman was previously with the Texans for eight days prior to being released after being acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

He was subsequently with the New Orleans Saints practice squad, New York Giants practice squad, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

A former Toledo player and Packers sixth-round draft pick, Hollman is a former walk-on who was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy who had 113 career tackles and two interceptions.

Hollman played in 14 games with one start in 2020 for Green Bay and had 10 tackles and three passes defensed.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com