Sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appears to troll struggling Dallas Cowboys’ kicker on Twitter during game

Gov. Abbott tweet - Jan. 22, 2023

As the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round game Sunday night, a tweet from Gov. Greg Abbott seemed to stun both supporters and opponents of the Texas leader.

Some quick background information and introductions for anyone not following the NFL playoffs or not familiar with Texas’ governor.

Dallas Cowboys kicker: Brett Maher

Maher made 50 of 53 extra-point attempts in the regular season but has struggled in the post-season play. Maher missed four extra-point kicks last Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was one of five in the game, but it didn’t make a difference in that game. The Cowboys won the wild card game 31-14.

Texas Governor: Greg Abbott

Abbott was elected in 2014. He’s used a wheelchair since he was 26 years old. In 1984, Abbott was paralyzed below the waist when a tree fell on him while he was jogging after a storm.

Back to the Sunday night tweet...

When Maher had his first extra point attempt blocked in the second quarter of the divisional game, Gov. Abbott reacted on Twitter on his personal account -- tweeting “I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker.”

It was a tweet that had many questioning whether it was actually from the Governor.

The original tweet received tens of thousands of retweets and quote tweets and had passed 76,000 likes before the game was over.

Many chimed in supporting Abbott, while others used the opportunity to criticize him and his politics.

Maher landed a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 43-yard field goal in the fourth, but the Cowboys fell to the 49ers with a final score of 12-19.

