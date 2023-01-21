RING SZN–Second Baptist School recognizes 2022 State Champs

To the victors, go the spoils.

The Second Baptist School baseball team was recognized during halftime of last Friday’s basketball game for their 2022 TAPPS Division II State Championship. The Eagles received their rings in front of the Second Baptist School faithful.

“It’s always great to being alumni back to campus and give them State Championship rings with their coaches and teammates,” SBS athletic director Mike Walker said. “This marks the 32nd State Championship in school history. While titles are a huge accomplishment, we know that success is not defined by championships alone.”

Last year, the Eagles captured the program’s sixth State Title with a win over The Brook Hill School, capping off a 24-6 season. Luke Pettitte, Turner Murdock, Elijah Marrero and Noah Weisser were named to the All-Tournament Team.

“Thank you to this amazing group of coaches and players who represented our school so well,” Walker said. We are extremely proud.”

Luke Pettitte