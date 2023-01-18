THE WRAP: A look back at the SPX 2022 Season

The 2022 season was an exciting one that saw St. Pius X advance to the Regional Finals for the first time in four years.
The Panthers started off with a tough battle versus the defending State Finalists Second Baptist. It was a great early season test for the Panthers. In Week 2, the Panthers battled through rain and storms to beat Monsignor Kelly for the first win of the year. In Week 3, the Panthers fell in a tight game against The Woodlands Christian Academy, but the coaches saw several huge sparks from some of their key players. Week 4 and 5 were split as the Panthers beat La Marque and fell to Bishop Dunne.
District started off well with two big wins over Concordia Lutheran and The Village School. The Panthers followed up those two wins with losses to Antonian and St. Thomas setting up a pivotal game against Central Catholic in San Antonio. The final district game of the season was a back-and-forth content in which the Panthers pulled off the upset and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The season ended with a playoff loss to State Finalist Prestonwood Christian.
Through all of the adversity, the Panthers fight never waived.
The Panthers were well-represented in the end-of-season awards including 13 first or second-team all-district selection; one first-team all-state representative; since second-team, all-state selections; one honorable-mention and six academic all-state nods.
Four Panthers and coach Greg Cranfill were honored as finalists for the Houston Touchdown Club superlative awards.
Bradley Collier
All-State First-Team
- Preston Kyle
Second-Team
- Issa Baba
- Josh Mitchell
- Vincent Doucet
- Aden Allen
- Travis Presek
- Jonah Erazo
Honorable-Mention
- Nathan Alvarez
LB Travis Pesek
Academic All-State
- Bryce McKeon
- Issa Baba
- Vincent Doucet
- Jonah Erazo
- Nathan Alvarez
- Preston Kyle
QB Bryce McKeon
First Team, All-District (D1-District 2)
- Issa Baba
- Joshua Mitchell
- Vincent Doucet
- Aden Allen
- Travis Pesek
- Jonah Erazo
- Preston Kyle
Second Team, All-District (D1-District 2)
- Jeremiah Tarver
- Bryce McKeon
- Nathan Alvarez
- Joseph Guzman
- Menton Lewis
- Grant Harrison Stewart
OL Issa Baba
Houston TD Club Award Finalists
- Greg Cranfill--Coach of the Year
- Bryce McKeon--Offensive Player of the Year
- Vincent Doucet--Offensive Player of the Year
- Jonah Erazo--Defensive Player of the Year
- Aden Allen--Lineman of the Year
SPX Head Coach--Greg Cranfill
WR Vincent Doucet
WR Vincent Doucet
DL Aden Allen
DL Aden Allen
DB Jonah Erazo
DB Jonah Erazo
COLLEGE RECRUITING
- Aden Allen – (Offers) Prairie View A&M, Edward Waters
- Jonah Erazo – (Offers) Hardin Simmons, McMurry, Southwestern
- Bryce McKeon – (Offers) Trinity, Howard Payne, Benedictine College
- Vincent Doucet – (Offers) Southwestern