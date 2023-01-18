THE WRAP: A look back at the SPX 2022 Season

The 2022 season was an exciting one that saw St. Pius X advance to the Regional Finals for the first time in four years.

The Panthers started off with a tough battle versus the defending State Finalists Second Baptist. It was a great early season test for the Panthers. In Week 2, the Panthers battled through rain and storms to beat Monsignor Kelly for the first win of the year. In Week 3, the Panthers fell in a tight game against The Woodlands Christian Academy, but the coaches saw several huge sparks from some of their key players. Week 4 and 5 were split as the Panthers beat La Marque and fell to Bishop Dunne.

District started off well with two big wins over Concordia Lutheran and The Village School. The Panthers followed up those two wins with losses to Antonian and St. Thomas setting up a pivotal game against Central Catholic in San Antonio. The final district game of the season was a back-and-forth content in which the Panthers pulled off the upset and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The season ended with a playoff loss to State Finalist Prestonwood Christian.

Through all of the adversity, the Panthers fight never waived.

The Panthers were well-represented in the end-of-season awards including 13 first or second-team all-district selection; one first-team all-state representative; since second-team, all-state selections; one honorable-mention and six academic all-state nods.

Four Panthers and coach Greg Cranfill were honored as finalists for the Houston Touchdown Club superlative awards.

…

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

All-State First-Team

Preston Kyle

Second-Team

Issa Baba

Josh Mitchell

Vincent Doucet

Aden Allen

Travis Presek

Jonah Erazo

Honorable-Mention

Nathan Alvarez

LB Travis PesekBradley Collier (VYPE)

Academic All-State

Bryce McKeon

Issa Baba

Vincent Doucet

Jonah Erazo

Nathan Alvarez

Preston Kyle

QB Bryce McKeonBradley Collier (VYPE)

First Team, All-District (D1-District 2)

Issa Baba

Joshua Mitchell

Vincent Doucet

Aden Allen

Travis Pesek

Jonah Erazo

Preston Kyle

…

Second Team, All-District (D1-District 2)

Jeremiah Tarver

Bryce McKeon

Nathan Alvarez

Joseph Guzman

Menton Lewis

Grant Harrison Stewart

OL Issa BabaBradley Collier (VYPE)

Houston TD Club Award Finalists

Greg Cranfill-- Coach of the Year

Bryce McKeon-- Offensive Player of the Year

Vincent Doucet-- Offensive Player of the Year

Jonah Erazo-- Defensive Player of the Year

Aden Allen--Lineman of the Year

SPX Head Coach--Greg Cranfill

WR Vincent Doucet

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

DL Aden Allen

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

DB Jonah Erazo

Bradley Collier (VYPE)

COLLEGE RECRUITING