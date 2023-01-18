Local hoopers nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games

The first round of nominees for the prestigious 2023 McDonald’s All American Games has been announced and 18 players total—5 boys and 13 girls—hail from the Greater Houston area.
The final rosters of the top 24 Boys and 24 Girls for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The games will be played on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Local Nominees:
- BOYS:
- Corey Hadnot II, Cypress Creek High School, Houston
- Zion Harper, Lutheran North Academy, Houston
- Jace Posey, Strake Jesuit College Prep, Houston
- Jaland Lowe, Marshall High School, Missouri City
- Jamari McDowell, Manvel High School, Manvel
- GIRLS:
- Loghan Johnson, Houston Christian High School, Houston
- Dalanna Carter, Barbers Hill High School, Mont Belvieu
- Rylee Grays, Pearland High School, Pearland
- D’Asia Thomas, Houston Christian High School, Houston
- Riley McCloseky, Memorial High School, Houston
- Abigail Tomaski, Memorial High School, Houston
- Jorynn Ross, Summer Creek High School, Houston
- Kortlin Allen, Westside High School, Houston
- Kaitlynn Evans, Westside High School, Houston
- Makayla Evans, Westside High School, Houston
- Indiya Fields, Westside High School, Houston
- J’Riana Moore, Westside Highschool, Houston
- Arianah Lewis, Brenham High School, Brenham