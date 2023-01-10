Sources: Texans signing Alex Bachman, Jalen Camp, Demone Harris, others to reserve-future deals

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive lineman Demone Harris (94) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman, wide receiver Jalen Camp, defensive end Demone Harris, tight end Mason Schreck, defensive back D’Angelo Ross and running back Gerrid Doaks to reserve-future deals after they spent the season on the practice squad, according to league sources.

The Texans later announced the deals along with wide receivers Drew Estrada, a former Baylor player who spent the season on the practice squad injured list with a torn Achilles, and former Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III and international practice squad defensive end Adedayo Odeleye.

Schreck , previously with the Cincinnati Bengals, caught two passes for six yards for the Texans as he started one game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played in three games overall.

Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest.

Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants. He has return skills and kick coverage ability and has one career punt return for 16 yards last season and four kickoff returns for 94 yards.

At Wake Forest, Bachman had 82 catches for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns in 32 games. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted, then joined the Giants’ practice squad after being waived by the Rams with an injury settlement in 2019. He was cut by the Giants on Aug. 30.

Harris played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit.

He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad.

Harris (6-feet-4-inches, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, eight hurries and one quarterback hit.

Harris joined the Texans last year on their practice squad.

He has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games and one start.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection.

Camp was on the practice squad injured list with an oblique injury.

He caught one pass for seven yards in two games and 20 snaps.

Camp is a former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round draft pick from Georgia Tech.

Doaks was previously with the Miami Dolphins and played at the University of Cincinnati. He’s a former seventh-round draft pick.

Ross played collegiately at New Mexico. He has played for the New England Patriots and Dolphins.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com