Source: Texans request permission to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Shane Steichen walks tot he field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON – The Texans have requested an interview with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to a league source.

Kafka, 35, is in the mold of a younger offensive coach that’s been popular in recent hiring cycles, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Nick Sirianni. He has also been requested for an interview by the Carolina Panthers.

Kafka follows previous requests from the Texans for potential replacements for coach Lovie Smith, who was fired Sunday night after a 3-13-1 season. They have also requested interviews with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, regarded by many around the league as a leading candidate for the AFC South franchise after interviewing twice, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans linebacker, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to league sources.

Kakfa, a former Eagles backup quarterback, worked for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid as a passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control coach.

He was hired by Brian Daboll as his play-caller despite not having worked together in the past.

The Giants finished 15th in total offense, averaging 21.5 points per game, and quarterback Daniel Jones had a resurgent season.

‘In the end, it’s a leadership position,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said during a Monday night press conference at NRG Stadium. “The head coach’s responsibility is to consistently, continually message the players, create belief, create a vision for the team, work in concert with as many people that are in the building. My role is a supplementary role to be as big and as much of a resource as possible. It has to be a collaborative effort, and it will be a collaborative effort.

“Everybody has different strengths, everybody has qualities, everybody has areas that they’re more accomplished than others. In the end, we have to figure out what’s the best thing for the Houston Texans at this present time, what’s the best for our situation, what’s the best for our building, what’s the best for our coaches, what’s the best for our players.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com