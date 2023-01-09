63º

THE REBOOT: Washington leads VYPE’s updated Top 20

Matt Malatesta

Vype

By Ray Meach

What a pre-district season it has been so far. Now, it's 2023 and teams are playing for keeps.

Our preseason rankings have been rebooted a few times since November as teams got their footing, so let's see who can make a run at their respective district titles.

Here are the Top 20 VYPE Public Schools.

Top 20

  • Booker T Washington
  • Seven Lakes
  • Fort Bend Marshall
  • Summer Creek
  • Pearland Dawson
  • Tomball Memorial
  • Cy Creek
  • College Park
  • Strake Jesuit
  • Atascocita
  • Manvel
  • Cy Falls
  • Hightower
  • Shadow Creek
  • Ridge Point
  • Westfield
  • Dickinson
  • Katy Jordan
  • Clear Falls
  • Furr

