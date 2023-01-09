THE REBOOT: Washington leads VYPE’s updated Top 20

By Ray Meach
What a pre-district season it has been so far. Now, it's 2023 and teams are playing for keeps.
Our preseason rankings have been rebooted a few times since November as teams got their footing, so let's see who can make a run at their respective district titles.
Here are the Top 20 VYPE Public Schools.
....
Top 20
- Booker T Washington
- Seven Lakes
- Fort Bend Marshall
- Summer Creek
- Pearland Dawson
- Tomball Memorial
- Cy Creek
- College Park
- Strake Jesuit
- Atascocita
- Manvel
- Cy Falls
- Hightower
- Shadow Creek
- Ridge Point
- Westfield
- Dickinson
- Katy Jordan
- Clear Falls
- Furr