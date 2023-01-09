Texans tight end, pending free agent Jordan Akins makes game-winning catch: ‘I would love to stay here’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots misses a tackle on Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the game at NRG Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Jordan Akins could hardly believe what happened right in front of his eyes: the sight of Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas mistiming his leap, skying into the air only for the football thrown by Texans quarterback Davis Mills to run between his hands as if they were two goalposts.

The desperation heave on 4th-and-20 was caught by the waiting tight end for a touchdown that led to Akins’ game-winning two-point conversion pass on the ensuing play for a 32-31 comeback victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Yeah, because when he jumped, he jumped pretty high,” said Akins, who caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. “He jumped out instead of up. He was up there. I just watched it go right between them.”

The football hung in the air on Mills’ lob for a while before Akins came down with the pass.

“Man, forever, forever,” Akins said. “Compared to a 100-mile per hour two-seam fastball, it seemed like forever.”

The touchdown came down to the faith Mills had in Akins, and some luck.

“I think they covered him, there might have been two or three guys around him, but I thought he was my best guy to go up and make a play right there,” Mills said. “Trusted him to do that, and he scored. It was awesome.”

Akins put the game away with a two-point conversion catch.

“It was a V route, which you set up across, push the corner down and then come back out,” Akins said. “And it was in the red zone, so it had to happen quickly. So, I and him muscled up, and we got physical with each other coming down, but I came out of it and the ball was in the air. My intention was just to pluck it, but it was just a reaction, so I kind of knocked it down and caught it at the bottom.”

Signed by the New York Giants last offseason, the former Texans third-round draft pick from Central Florida originally rejoined the Texans on their practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster. He finished the season with 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns on 54 targets.

“Definitely overcame a lot of adversity,” Akins said. “I moved my family from Houston to New Jersey, and came right back. It was tough for me and my family. I made a decision, and prayed on it. I can’t wait to go home and hug my family and be with my family and friends.”

Now that his one-year contract has expired, Akins, 30, a former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player, would like to remain with the Texans.

“I would love to do it again,” Akins said. “I started here. I would love to finish here. I love the community. I love Houston. I would love to stay here.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com