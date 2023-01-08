Texans lead Colts behind Jonathan Greenard interception return for touchdown, No. 1 pick at stake

This is a photo of Jonathan Greenard of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS – As Texans defensive end Rasheem Green grabbed his legs, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger made an inexplicable, ill-fated decision to throw the football while falling to the ground.

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard pounced on the errant pass, batting it to himself and scooting 39 yards into the end zone.

Greenard’s first NFL touchdown helped boost the 2-13-1 Texans to a 17-7 halftime lead Sunday in the final game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium. They lead the Colts 17-14 in the third quarter a after a Zack Moss touchdown run.

In an otherwise meaningless game, the Texans’ fired-up effort has them on a path to losing the top overall pick of the draft. That status would change to drafting second overall and the Bears earning the first pick should they continue to trail the Minnesota Vikings with Justin Fields not playing and Nathan Peterman under center for Chicago.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, in what is highly likely to be his final game for the Texans given that he has communicated a standing trade request, has caught four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown on four targets.

The Texans got off to a fast start as quarterback Davis Mills has completed 10 of 14 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown for a 120.8 passer rating.

The Texans have intercepted a wild Ehlinger twice as he threw into heavy traffic and was picked off by veteran middle linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Ehlinger, a former University of Texas starter, completed 12 of 16 passes for 89 yards, one touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr., and two interceptions in the first half. He’s been sacked twice with rookie Christian Harris and Kirksey combining for one and once by Maliek Collins to end the first half.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com