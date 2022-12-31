Texans look to boost winning-steak over Jaguars to 10 games: ‘You play to win at all times’

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) looks to defend during an NFL Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season.

The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning streak over the Jacksonville Jaguars heading into Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium. They’re also 2-1-1 in the AFC South and have a chance to finish the season with the top record in arguably the weakest division in the NFL, with two remaining games against the Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans coach Lovie Smith answered diplomatically when it was suggested that losing would be more beneficial toward the franchise’s long-term outlook, considering that if they win either of those games the Chicago Bears, who are 3-13 and currently in position for the second overall pick, could wind up with the top overall pick as they close out the season with games against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

“If you’re competing, you competing to win, right?” Smith said. “You just start with that. For our program, I’ve talked about it for a period of time, our last games are in our division. We want to eventually take over the division.

“For us to have an opportunity to have a winning record in our division, it’s pretty important to our guys. That’s how I see it. That’s how we see it. You see other guys competing. You play to win at all times. Period.”

Simple enough.

And the Texans could be headed into major changes this offseason, including a coaching staff under evaluation from the front office, and the opportunity to reset the direction of the organization with potential new leadership and a possible franchise quarterback like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Looking ahead isn’t on Smith’s agenda beyond continuing to develop young players, including rookie safety Jalen Pitre, linebacker Christian Harris and offensive guard Kenyon Green.

The Texans, who have lost five one-score games this season, are coming off a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans. They also lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime and suffered a last-minute defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Everything is short-term,” Smith said. “We have a short-term opponent, and we’re going to do everything we can to beat that opponent. Kind of simple as that. It’s what players do. One play at a time.

“It’s one game at a time, and you do the best you can do in that game. And that’s what we do here. That answers any other questions about any other direction you wanna go. It’s kind of simple as that. I think things work out the way they should in the end.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson indicated already that he plans to play his starters against the Texans, including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

“There’s never a meaningless game,” Pederson said. “Never, ever, ever, ever. You play to win every game. The only way I rest players is if they’re hurt and can’t go.

“It’s an AFC South opponent, and they beat us in Week 5. So, we’ve got to have a great week of preparation. We understand that. We still got some unfinished business.”

The Jaguars have won four of their past five games and broken a 20-game losing streak against the NFC, an 18-game road losing streak, a 14-game road losing streak to AFC South teams and a six-game losing streak in prime-time road game.

“We’ve had a lot of firsts this season, which obviously has been good,” Pederson said. “I don’t put a lot of stock in those types of things. ... I’ve just got to make sure our guys are in the right mind space this week and ready for this football team. "

Since Week 9, Lawrence is on a tear. He has the highest passer rating among starting quarterbacks during that span with a 108.2 mark and has 14 touchdowns and one interception in those games. And the Jaguars’ defense has four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 10 sacks over the past three games.

“Our mindset is let’s not lose any more this season,” Lawrence told Jacksonville reporters. “That’s what we’ve got in front of us. That’s what we have to do if we want to get to where we want to be.”

The Jaguars (7-8) haven’t beaten the Texans since a 45-7 win on Dec. 17, 2017 after former Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of his rookie season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“It’s hard to beat a team once,” Texans quarterback Davis Mills said. “We’ve beaten the Jaguars nine times in a row as this point. We’re excited for the opportunity to make it 10.”

The Texans earned a 13-6 road win over the Jaguars on Oct. 6.

The Jaguars can win the AFC South next week by beating the Titans.

“We are aware of some of the success we’ve had in the past,” Smith said. “I wish the past could help you, but it really can’t. It’s going to come down to this game, different teams. A lot has changed this year between the two of us. But history, yes, we do.”

In the first game against the Jaguars, Lawrence passed for 286 yards and was intercepted twice and had no touchdown passes.

“You look at the way we played the first game, especially watching the tape this week going back through it, it’s like some of that stuff is hard to watch,” Lawrence said. “Offensively and personally didn’t play near my best, and we just left a lot out there.”

The Texans tied the Colts to start the season in yet another squandered fourth-quarter lead.

If the Texans win this game, the final home game of the season, it would mark their only home win of the season.

“We are aware of that also: that we haven’t won at home,” Smith said. “Last time, this is the last chance to get a home win, so it would mean a lot. The last time for us to play in front of our home fans, all of that. We’re aware of that, too.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com