Texans defensive end, Alief Taylor graduate Ogbo Okoronkwo hitting late-season stride: ‘I’m finding my footing’

This is a photo of Ogbo Okoronkwo of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans’ pass rusher and Alief Taylor grad Ogbo Okoronkwo hitting late-season stride: ‘I’m finding my footing’

Ogbo Okoronkwo kept harassing Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis, pressuring him relentlessly.

The Texans’ defensive end Alief Taylor graduate was a force during Sunday’s 19-14 road victory, helping the Texans snap a nine-game losing streak. He had two sacks, three tackles for losses and five quarterback hits as Willis passed for just 99 yards and was intercepted twice and sacked four times. He had a paltry 34.5 passer rating.

“Any time you’ve got a rookie quarterback, you’ve got to get after him,” Okoronkwo said. “He hasn’t seen a lot of ball. We were just trying to make sure he wasn’t comfortable back there.” '

Okoronkwo is hitting a late-season stride. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year from Oklahoma and Los Angeles Rams player has recorded a career-high four sacks after posting the first multiple-sack game of his career.

He’s one of five players in the AFC to post four sacks since Week 13.

“We’re finally getting our rhythm,” Okoronkwo said. “Everything’s just sort of coming together. We’re just hoping to keep building on what we’re doing.”

Okoronkwo credited defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire for the production of the defensive line, including Jonathan Greenard’s return and Maliek Collins’ disruptiveness as an interior pass rusher, and his improvement.

“I’m finally finding my footing,” Okoronkwo said. “I’m not really thinking about it too much,” Okoronkwo said. “I’m just trying to do what’s required. I’m having fun. I just want to keep having fun.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com