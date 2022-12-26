4-star QB commits to Wisconsin

Mabrey Mettauer is trading one “Red W” for another.

One of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects has made his decision. The north Houston 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller has selected the University of Wisconsin as his next destination spot.

“I really just wanted to relieve the stress on my shoulders and I felt the time was right,” Mettauer said. “Honestly, the atmosphere at Wisconsin was electric when I went there. And the love the fans show the school is the type of place I want to play.”

Another huge reason for his commitment is the new staff of head coach Luke Fickell and newly-hired OC Phil Longo from North Carolina.

“Coach Longo and I have been building a relationship for about a year and a half now. When he made the jump to Wisconsin with coach Fickell, they made me really feel like they wanted me to come there. That was really special. They have a plan for me.”

So, the Texas kid heads to the Midwest, where he will trade the heat and humidity of Texas for brisk winters and biting wind.

“It’s definitely a journey, but one I’m excited for,” he said. “You know most NFL teams have to go play in the cold. I’m just going to have to get accustomed to it."

The message to Wisconsin fans who now have their next QB, "Badger fans, be ready. Hopefully, I can be the missing piece of the puzzle.”

And what about that “W”.

“It’s definitely a coincidence,” he said. “I will always have that ‘W’ on my helmet, especially now."

Hopefully, that will bring Wisconsin some… Ws.