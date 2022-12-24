Texans-Titans game delayed one hour due to rolling blackouts in Nashville

A Houston Texans helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kickoff for the Texans’ game against the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by one hour due to rolling power outages in the city, according to sources.

The game is scheduled to kick off currently at 1:02 p.m Central after Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on social media requesting the game be pushed back due to concerns expressed by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The Titans later issued a statement explaining the kickoff being delayed.

“Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today’s game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT,” the Titans said. “This decision was made in partnership with the NFL, Office of Emergency Management, Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office in an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way. We are exploring every possibility to minimize non-essential power around the stadium. Gates are currently open and fans are welcome to enter. At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors.”

Earlier Saturday morning, Cooper shared his thoughts on Twitter on his official acount.

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue,” Cooper wrote. “All non-essential businesses should reduce power outage. I’ve asked the Titans to postpone their 12 pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

The temperature at Nissan Stadium is 16 degrees with sunny skies and no precipitation. The field has been cleared by snow plows and snow blowers and conditions are chilly, but playable.

Both teams are at the stadium and warming up.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com