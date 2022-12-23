UH offensive tackle Patrick Paul looks forward to Friday’s bowl game, explains decision to remain in school, not declare for NFL draft

HOUSTON – University of Houston left offensive tackle Patrick Paul expressed confidence in his decision to return to school for next season and not declare early for the NFL draft.

Although multiple NFL scouts have said privately that the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Jersey Village native would have been drafted this spring, Paul believes he’ll boost his status by playing a fifth season for the Coogs and competing in the Big 12 Conference next season. He has been named first-team All-American Athletic Conference each of the last two seasons and expects to follow his brother’s footsteps to the NFL after the 2023 season. Chris Paul is a rookie offensive lineman for the Washington Commanders.

“Yeah, I’m excited,” Paul said in a telephone interview with KPRC 2 from Shreveport, Louisiana. “I just feel like I need to improve more. That’s the main focus is maximizing my potential. I could leave this year and get drafted, but would it be as high as I potentially go if I improved next season. I think it’s a good decision. You only have one shot at this thing. I’m just excited to build in the Big 12 and be able to face that competition. I get another year back with my brothers.”

Paul is looking forward to Friday’s Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

“They’re a very active defense,” Paul said. “Just trying to get keyed in on all the blitzes and games they could possibly run. We’re going to do a good job of handling it all.”

Paul has a 91.2 pass blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus analytics. He yielded just one sack protecting quarterback Clayton Tune, who’s playing his final game for the Coogs before heading to the NFL.

“We have to play better,” Paul said. “The last game left a really bad taste in our mouth. This one is going to be a little bit different.”

During the offseason, Paul plans to work as hard as possible on his training to get ready for next season. For now, his focus is on “finish the year right, finish strong.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.