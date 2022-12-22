THE LIST: Houston’s Super 75 in 2023

After attending games across the city during the regular season and checking out the players play in the playoffs, VYPE launches its Super 75 players in Greater Houston from the Class of 2023.
The Class of 2023 is loaded with talent and after this season we've made adjustments to who in H-Town is apart of the Super 75 in 2023!
THE LIST 2023
1 Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo, Texas A&M
2 David Hicks, DT, Paetow, Texas A&M
3 Kedrick Reescano, RB, New Caney, Ole Miss
4 Jonah Wilson, WR, Dekaney, Houston
5 Samu Taumanupepe, DT, Atascocita, Texas A&M
6 Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Langham Creek, Oklahoma
7Jayven Anderson, DB, North Shore
8 Ryan Niblett, DB, Eisenhower, Texas
9 Seth Davis, RB, Katy, Mississippi State
10 Randon Fontenette, Athlete, Brazosport, TCU
11 Braylan Shelby, DE, Friendswood, USC
12 Daymion Sanford, LB, Paetow, Texas A&M
13 Dylan Spencer, DE , CE King, Texas
14 Jaelen Smith, ATH, Klein Cain, Michigan State
15 David Amador II, ATH, North Shore, UTSA
16 Ashton Porter, DL, Cy Ranch
17 Brad Spence, DE, Klein Forest, Arkansas
18 Micah Bell, DB, Kinkaid, Notre Dame
19 Terrance Green, DT, Cy Woods, Oregon
20 CJ Blocker, DB, New Caney, Utah
21 Christian Brathwaite, LB, Cy Ranch, LSU
22 Nick Fattig, OL , Clear Springs, Texas Tech
23 Camron Heard, DB, Furr, Oklahoma State
24 Corey Kelly, LB, Clear Falls, Baylor
25 Tay’Shawn Wilson, DB, Mayde Creek, Baylor
26 Dylan Rogers, LB, Cy Woods, Nebraska
27 Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy, Utah
28 Ja’Koby Banks, Athlete, FB Marshall, Houston
29 Jacoby Davis, DB, North Shore
30 Justin Cryer, LB, Royal, Northwestern
31 Zachary Chapman, DT, FB Marshall, TCU
32 Trent Thomas, DE, FB Marshall, Baylor
33 Brandon High, RB, Grand Oaks, UTSA
34 DK Kalu, DL, Ridge Point, Baylor
35 Tyrone West, WR, Humble, Texas Tech
36 Marquis Johnson, WR, Dickinson, Missouri
37 Parker Jenkins, RB, Klein Forest, Houston
38 Alex Kilgore, LB, Paetow, SMU
39 Vernon Glover Jr., DB, Dickinson, TCU
40 Brice Turner, ATH, Bay City, Nebraska
41 Theorin Randle, DL, Shadow Creek, Minnesota
42 Hawkins Polley, TE, Stratford, Baylor
43 Jo’Laison Landry, DL, CE King, Utah
44 Reagan Gill, OL, Jersey Village, SMU
45 Michael Patterson, DB, FB Marshall, Houston
46 Marques Neal, WR, Channelview
47 Jarred Sample, WR, Cy Ranch, Kansas
48 Kaleb Black, Athlete, Klein Oak, Memphis
49 Reid Mikeska, TE, Bridgeland, South Carolina
50 Cory Huff Jr., DB, Nimitz,
51 Chico Holt, TE, Strake Jesuit, Northwestern
52 Ty Stamey, TE, Klein Collins, ULL
53 Serigne Tounkara, DL , Clear Springs, Missouri
54 Caleb Komolafe, DB, Tompkins,
55 Jo’Lasion Landry, DE, CE King, Utah
56 Christopher Clark-Jolivet, DL , Furr, Rice
57 Justin Williams, WR, MacArthur, Rice
58 Arian Parish, DB, Katy, Arizona
59 Tyler Hutcherson, DB, Eisenhower, SFA
60 Ashton Schumann, WR, Clear Springs, Tulsa
61 James Walley Jr., DE, Ridge Point, UTSA
62 Davin Martin, CB, Klein Cain, UTSA
63 Ashton Ojiaku, WR, Foster, Rice
64 Peyton Farmer, OL, Ridge Point, Rice
65 Ezell Jolly, RB, Ridge Point
66 Gavin Rutherford, QB, Cinco Ranch, SFA
67 Louis Williams III, WR, Conroe
68 Taylor Davis, DB, Ridge Point, Kansas
69 AJ Stephens, DB, MacArthur, Rice
70 Jarra Anderson, DL, Paetow, ULL
71 Hudson Perroni, OL, Stratford
72 Jalen O’Neal, DB, Manvel,
73 Jordan Sample, LB, FB Marshall, Ark. State
74 Kam Bizor, DE, CE King,
75 Rashaad Johnson, RB, North Shore, UCA