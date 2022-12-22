THE LIST: Houston’s Super 75 in 2023

After attending games across the city during the regular season and checking out the players play in the playoffs, VYPE launches its Super 75 players in Greater Houston from the Class of 2023.

The Class of 2023 is loaded with talent and after this season we've made adjustments to who in H-Town is apart of the Super 75 in 2023!

THE LIST 2023

1 Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo, Texas A&M

2 David Hicks, DT, Paetow, Texas A&M

3 Kedrick Reescano, RB, New Caney, Ole Miss

4 Jonah Wilson, WR, Dekaney, Houston

5 Samu Taumanupepe, DT, Atascocita, Texas A&M

6 Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Langham Creek, Oklahoma

7Jayven Anderson, DB, North Shore

8 Ryan Niblett, DB, Eisenhower, Texas

9 Seth Davis, RB, Katy, Mississippi State

10 Randon Fontenette, Athlete, Brazosport, TCU

11 Braylan Shelby, DE, Friendswood, USC

12 Daymion Sanford, LB, Paetow, Texas A&M

13 Dylan Spencer, DE , CE King, Texas

14 Jaelen Smith, ATH, Klein Cain, Michigan State

15 David Amador II, ATH, North Shore, UTSA

16 Ashton Porter, DL, Cy Ranch

17 Brad Spence, DE, Klein Forest, Arkansas

18 Micah Bell, DB, Kinkaid, Notre Dame

19 Terrance Green, DT, Cy Woods, Oregon

20 CJ Blocker, DB, New Caney, Utah

21 Christian Brathwaite, LB, Cy Ranch, LSU

22 Nick Fattig, OL , Clear Springs, Texas Tech

23 Camron Heard, DB, Furr, Oklahoma State

24 Corey Kelly, LB, Clear Falls, Baylor

25 Tay’Shawn Wilson, DB, Mayde Creek, Baylor

26 Dylan Rogers, LB, Cy Woods, Nebraska

27 Johnathan Hall, LB, Katy, Utah

28 Ja’Koby Banks, Athlete, FB Marshall, Houston

29 Jacoby Davis, DB, North Shore

30 Justin Cryer, LB, Royal, Northwestern

31 Zachary Chapman, DT, FB Marshall, TCU

32 Trent Thomas, DE, FB Marshall, Baylor

33 Brandon High, RB, Grand Oaks, UTSA

34 DK Kalu, DL, Ridge Point, Baylor

35 Tyrone West, WR, Humble, Texas Tech

36 Marquis Johnson, WR, Dickinson, Missouri

37 Parker Jenkins, RB, Klein Forest, Houston

38 Alex Kilgore, LB, Paetow, SMU

39 Vernon Glover Jr., DB, Dickinson, TCU

40 Brice Turner, ATH, Bay City, Nebraska

41 Theorin Randle, DL, Shadow Creek, Minnesota

42 Hawkins Polley, TE, Stratford, Baylor

43 Jo’Laison Landry, DL, CE King, Utah

44 Reagan Gill, OL, Jersey Village, SMU

45 Michael Patterson, DB, FB Marshall, Houston

46 Marques Neal, WR, Channelview

47 Jarred Sample, WR, Cy Ranch, Kansas

48 Kaleb Black, Athlete, Klein Oak, Memphis

49 Reid Mikeska, TE, Bridgeland, South Carolina

50 Cory Huff Jr., DB, Nimitz,

51 Chico Holt, TE, Strake Jesuit, Northwestern

52 Ty Stamey, TE, Klein Collins, ULL

53 Serigne Tounkara, DL , Clear Springs, Missouri

54 Caleb Komolafe, DB, Tompkins,

55 Jo’Lasion Landry, DE, CE King, Utah

56 Christopher Clark-Jolivet, DL , Furr, Rice

57 Justin Williams, WR, MacArthur, Rice

58 Arian Parish, DB, Katy, Arizona

59 Tyler Hutcherson, DB, Eisenhower, SFA

60 Ashton Schumann, WR, Clear Springs, Tulsa

61 James Walley Jr., DE, Ridge Point, UTSA

62 Davin Martin, CB, Klein Cain, UTSA

63 Ashton Ojiaku, WR, Foster, Rice

64 Peyton Farmer, OL, Ridge Point, Rice

65 Ezell Jolly, RB, Ridge Point

66 Gavin Rutherford, QB, Cinco Ranch, SFA

67 Louis Williams III, WR, Conroe

68 Taylor Davis, DB, Ridge Point, Kansas

69 AJ Stephens, DB, MacArthur, Rice

70 Jarra Anderson, DL, Paetow, ULL

71 Hudson Perroni, OL, Stratford

72 Jalen O’Neal, DB, Manvel,

73 Jordan Sample, LB, FB Marshall, Ark. State

74 Kam Bizor, DE, CE King,

75 Rashaad Johnson, RB, North Shore, UCA