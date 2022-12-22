Texans’ Brandin Cooks looking forward to first game back from calf injury: ‘I love being out there with my guys’

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is looking forward to Saturday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as he makes his return from a calf injury.

Cooks looked sharp in drills and is set to play after missing the past three games. Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season.

“No doubt, I love being out there and being out there with my guys,” Cooks said. “I’m looking forward to being out there and getting to compete.”

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks looking forward to playing Sunday in his first game back from calf injury pic.twitter.com/JQTU5Arovs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2022

Cooks became emotional at the NFL trade deadline due to his displeasure when it expired with no trade after the Texans held discussions with multiple teams with no deal reached primarily due to their asking price -- a second-round draft pick and a fourth-round selection, per league sources -- and his $18 million fully guaranteed 2023 salary.

Cooks rejoined the Texans after missing a game against the Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons. He was replaced as an offensive team captain by left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Cooks started the next three games after missing the Philadelphia game, catching five passes for 59 yards against the Miami Dolphins, three passes for 70 yards against the Washington Commanders and four passes for 37 yards against the New York Giants. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains sidelined with a foot injury.

The 1-12-1 Texans’ final three games are all against AFC South opponents: the Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

“The way I approach it and attack it to be able to get back and be out there with my guys, I look forward to it,” Cooks said. “Especially against these opponents.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com