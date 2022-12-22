Concordia Lutheran’s Huckfelt sees stock rising

Concordia Lutheran has an up-and-comer, who is set to be under center for the next two years of Crusader football.

Despite the fact that Concordia’s season didn’t end how they wanted to (4-6 record), sophomore QB Tanner Huckfelt is one of the bright spots who will lead the 'Saders next season. The young play-caller was selected to attend the US Army All-American Combine in Frisco, Texas last weekend.

The US Army “National Combine” offers underclassmen their first opportunity to exhibit their athleticism by competing against one another with college football’s top scouts, as well as the All-American Bowl Selection Committee. Being invited to the Combine is a privilege that very few are granted, as it can propel a player’s future career to the next level.

Huckfelt at the US Army All-American CombineImage provided by Tanner Huckfelt

“It was a very humbling experience,” said Huckfelt. “Some of the best coaches in the nation come to one spot to have their input. I was going head-to-head with some of the top athletes from across the nation, including one of the best QBs -- Colin Hurley (LSU-commit). It was just pure adrenaline and I couldn’t stop myself from smiling.”

After having an impressive season along with having family that has been in the Army, Navy and National Guard, Huckfelt was a prime candidate to compete in the Ford Center at the Star. However, his biggest takeaway from the combine was not entirely football-related.

“I think what I learned most wasn’t the football aspect,” Huckfelt said. “I mean, it was awesome learning from all the coaches. But it was getting to hear from the people that were/are in the Army and played football. Getting to hear their stories and what they did to accomplish their goals. Their advice and experience really gave me some perspective.”

Huckfelt, 16, attributes his success and determination to his supportive family, which includes two collegiate athletes in older brothers -- Brady (St. Edwards Baseball) and Carson (Southwestern Football) -- who are his inspiration.

“My parents are my role models,” said Huckfelt. “With how hard they’ve worked to get to where they are and how they’ve helped me get to where I am, it’s everything. My brothers inspire me, as well. To see what they’ve all done has really put an impact on my life and makes me want to be the best player and competitor – the best me that I can be.”

Image provided by Tanner Huckfelt

Considering that a multitude of seniors will be graduating, Huckfelt will look to lead Concordia Lutheran next season. He should be brimming with confidence after been deemed one of the “rising stars” in Texas following his trip to the US Army All-American Combine.

“As a team, we’ve really begun to gel and grow together,” Huckfelt said. “I hope with the leadership I have as the quarterback in the locker room, they can buy into what I believe. At Concordia Lutheran, we have three key principles -- Common Purpose, Mutual Dependence, and Shared Honor, which we live and die by. With our team’s bond, I think we can start something big together.”