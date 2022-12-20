Tavierre Thomas named Texans’ Ed Block Award winner

This is a photo of Tavierre Thomas of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans defensive back Tavierre Thomas was named the team’s annual Ed Block Courage Award winner, in balloting from his teammates.

The award, established in 1984, recognizes players’ efforts off and on the field and their ability to overcome adversity.

Thomas overcame a quadriceps injury suffered in training camp and missed the first eight games of the regular season on injured reserve.

Since returning, he has played in seven games with three starts and has recorded 26 tackles, two special teams tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Texans honored three players for their community involvement, naming wide receiver Chris Moore IMPACT Community Most Valuable Player, running back Dare Ogunbowale IMPACT Newcomer of the Year and defensive end Adedayo Odeleye IMPACT Rookie of the Year with the team’s sports performance team given the staff IMPACT award.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com