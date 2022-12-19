HOU Hoops Top 20 (12/16/22): Dawson And Seven Lakes Off To Hot Start

The H-Town basketball season has started and some teams are off to some hot starts taking down top opponents in the city and state.
Here are this weeks rankings of the Top 20 teams in Houston. Stay tuned for more rankings throughout the season!
VYPE Hoops Top 20
- Pearland Dawson
- Seven Lakes
- Summer Creek
- Booker T Washington
- Tomball Memorial
- Fort Bend Marshall
- Manvel
- Atascocita
- Westfeld
- Cy Creek
- Mayde Creek
- College Park
- Dickinson
- Katy Jordan
- The Woodlands
- Strake Jesuit
- Cy Falls
- Shadow Creek
- Clear Falls
- Clements