Texans officially rule out Kenyon Green, Dameon Pierce, Brandin Cooks, Steven Nelson, Nico Collins

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – The Texans are seriously banged up heading into Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green, a first-round draft pick from Texas A&M and a former blue-chip recruit from Atascosita High School, was officially ruled out due to an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week. Green finished the game against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, but has been limping all week.

Texans offensive guard Justin McCray practiced on a limited basis Friday after injuring his hamstring and missing the Cowboys game. McCray is an option at left guard along with backup center Jimmy Morrissey.

The Texans also ruled out wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks returned to practice this week on a limited basis from a strained calf muscle. He looked fast in the opinion of offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but the Texans typically have an injured player practice for at least one week coming off an injury before having the player back in the lineup. Cooks missed games against the Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season.

Cooks became emotional at the NFL trade deadline due to his displeasure when it expired with no trade after the Texans held discussions with multiple teams with no deal reached primarily due to their asking price -- a second-round draft pick and a fourth-round selection, per league sources -- and his $18 million fully guaranteed 2023 salary.

Cooks rejoined the Texans after missing a game against the Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons. He was replaced as an offensive team captain by left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Cooks started the next three games after missing the Philadelphia game, catching five passes for 59 yards against the Miami Dolphins, three passes for 70 yards against the Washington Commanders and four passes for 37 yards against the New York Giants.

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains sidelined with a foot injury and was ruled out as well as cornerbacks Steven Nelson (foot) and Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), running back Dameon Pierce (high-ankle sprain) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (calf).

With Cooks and Collins out of the lineup last Sunday against the Cowboys, wide receiver Chris Moore caught a career-high 10 passes for 124 yards on 11 targets and Amari Rodgers caught his first NFL touchdown.

The Texans promoted cornerback Jacobi Francis to the active roster from the practice squad, signing him to a two-year contract, according to a league source.

He had 36 tackles, 4 1/2 for losses, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in his final college season at Memphis before going undrafted.

Francis had 130 career tackles, 10 1/2 for losses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds with a 36 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-2 broad jump.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com.