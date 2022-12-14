North Shore HS Mustangs’ road to state

HOUSTON – The journey to Arlington is old hat for the North Shore Mustangs and as the holidays soon arrive so too will the Mustangs at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.

North Shore is unbeaten at 15-0 on the year and once again will collide with the Duncanville Panthers. These two now are meeting for the third time since 2018 with a 6A Division 1 state title on the line. The Mustangs are again the favorites to hoist the UIL trophy but when anywhere from 40-50 thousand people fill the stadium at this prestigious event every December and the bright lights are on we all know anything goes.

North Shore got here by beating fellow Texas powerhouse Austin Westlake this past Saturday 49-34 at Rice Stadium while Duncanville rolled past Prosper to punch their ticket. Mustangs Head coach Jon Kay, now in his 27th overall season at North Shore and ninth as Head Coach, has already won State Titles in 2015, 2018, 2019 and again last year in 2021. He’s sitting on 4 and goes for a 5th ring Saturday night.

Here’s more from KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy who spent time Monday at North Shore with Coach Kay and the Mustangs.