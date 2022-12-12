World Cup 2022 Finale: Here’s where, when you can watch all the action

We are at the final stage of the 2022 World Cup tournament! France, the 2018 world champions, will face off Argentina in the finale.

What to expect

Saturday, Dec. 17

Morocco vs. Croatia - 9 a.m. Houston time

Both Croatia and Morocco previously faced off in the past -- not too long ago during the Group Stage. NBC Sports says they finished their initial meet with a 0-0 draw, and now they meet once more in a fight for third place.

Sunday, Dec. 18

France vs. Argentina - 9 a.m. Houston time

NBC Sports says it’s basically Kylian Mbappe vs. Lionel Messi, with Messi hoping to win his first-ever World Cup before he bows out for the last time. However, Mbappe is chasing his second-ever trophy.

Where to watch the World Cup at home

Both games will be televised on FOX in English.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will stream both games with Spanish-language commentary.

How does Extra Time work?

According to NBC Los Angeles, if the score ends in a tie after 90 minutes, the game goes into Extra Time -- consisting of two 15-minute sessions with one-minute breaks in between. No matter how many goals are scored (aka the “Golden Goal” rule), the full 30 minutes of extra time are played in its entirety.

If after Extra Time the score remains in a tie, then a best-of-five penalty shootout takes place.