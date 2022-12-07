THE WRAP: A look back at St. Pius X volleyball

It was a rebuilding year for St. Pius X volleyball as the Panthers battled through tough competition all year.

Clare Brockman was out on maternity leave during the season, so interim coach Sam Boatman steered the ship in 2022 in challenging TAPPS 6A-District 2 play.

However, the season was not without its bright spots as several players earned postseason nods. Junior Zoe Humphrey shined for St. Pius X, earning second-team, all-state and all-Academic honors. Furthermore, she accomplished first-team, all-district recognition.

On top of that, senior Brianna Lewis and freshman Sophie Sharp obtained honorable-mentions for their impressive performances.

Despite their shortcomings, St. Pius X volleyball has plenty of potential heading into next season. Considering they have numerous returning players -- namely Humphrey and Sharp -- the Panthers will have the opportunity to resurge as a contender in their district next year.

SPX VB- MVP Zoe Humphrey

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Brianna Lewis

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Sophie Sharp

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Hannah Powell

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Ella Gabrysch

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Kendall Teeter

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Kinsey Gabrysch

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Laura Jones

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Mia Santiago

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Sarah Woods

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Chelsea Martin

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Carolina Lopez

Bradley Collier (Vype)

Bianca Christos

Bradley Collier (Vype)