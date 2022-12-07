THE JUMP: Legacy Prep hoops hope to take giant leap in 2023

Legacy Prep boys basketball team is hoping to build upon a “learning” year in 2022.

“Last year, we were young and inexperienced as a whole,” said coach Aaron Turner. “The experience we’ve gotten from our offseason program, getting in the gym all summer, will pay dividends for us.”

With players, such as juniors Dalton White and Alex Faysal and sophomore Owen Kennedy returning, Turner is hopeful that the Lions will have success with its fast-paced tempo.

“Movement is really important,” Turner said. “We want to play with a good pace up and down the court. We are not overly fast, but if we can connect and keep the pace up, I think we can find some success.”

There is plenty of potential on this young roster and the new season will surely test their mettle from now until the postseason.

“We just want to be competitive until the end,” said Turner, “We try not to think too far ahead when it comes to district placing, we just need to stay healthy and be at our best come February.”