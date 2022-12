VYPE recently traveled out to Baytown, Texas for the Goose Creek CISD 2022 Winter Media Day to have all the fun a Media Day entails.

VYPE caught up with boys basketball Baytown Lee Coach LaFour, Sterling boys basketball Coach Daniels, and Goose Creek Memorial Coach Haymon at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interviews below!!