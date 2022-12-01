THE PRIDE: It's State Title or Bust for Legacy Prep girls hoops

After narrowly losing in the State Championship last season, the girls’ basketball team from Legacy Preparatory Christian Academy is back with a “State Title or Bust” mentality.

Winning a title could very well be in the Lions’ future.

This team returns leaders such as last year’s MVP Molly Steed, along with seniors MK Kloesel and Aubrey Davis. Watch out for senior Georgia Freeman, who is a constant inside the locker room.

“The girls have got a great legacy in front of them -- pardon the pun,” said coach Audra May. “They’ve seen how far we can go, and they know what’s possible. They’ll work hard to get there, and they know what our expectations are every single year.”

The team veterans will be supported by a talented group of younger players to include sophomores Charlotte and Ginger Freeman and freshman Ava Brieger.

May will also be bringing a newer look to Legacy Prep’s usual game plan.

“We’re installing a new offense to give us kind of a refresh,” May said. “It’s because the team is built a little differently than it has been in the past. But, defense will be the name of the game. It’ll be fast and furious.”

The Lions are back on the court this weekend at the Brentwood Christian Invitational.