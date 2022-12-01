One team with two sides, Houston Rockets battle inconsistency on the court

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 30: Jari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets puts up a shot over Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena on November 30, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Hello Houston Rockets fans, Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. Over the short holiday break, we saw the two sides of our team. It began with an inspiring home win over the Hawks. After trailing early to Atlanta, a couple of Hawks players began showboating and taunting members of the Rockets team. That fired the guys up and Houston stormed back to snap their losing streak.

The Rockets followed that game up the very next day, by blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder giving them their first winning streak of the season.

During those two games, Jalen Green had a career high in assists, Kevin Porter Jr. shot lights out from deep and Alperen Sengun’s talent continued to flash. The Rockets finally had some momentum heading into their 4-game road trip. And then they played the Denver Nuggets…

Despite losing by double digits, Houston made it competitive against the 2-time MVP, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. In their second game against Denver on Wednesday, it was a blowout from the opening tip.

The Rockets had one of their worst performances of the season and they were embarrassed by the Nuggets.

Houston will now have to scrap for wins against a red-hot Suns team and the defending champion Warriors before returning home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

We’ll have to wait and see which Rockets team shows up.