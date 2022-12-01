Golden Drivers: TWCA Men’s Golf Chasing Third-Straight Title in 2023

IN SPORTS, THE WORD DYNASTY IS THROWN AROUND A LOT. SOMETIMES HAPHAZARDLY.

But, with The Woodlands Christian Academy men’s golf team, the numbers they have put up over the past two seasons – winning back-to-back TAPPS 5A State Championships and the 2022 TAPPS Match Play Championship in October – they have a legitimate argument.

After TWCA ran away with the 2022 title (finishing 34-under par as a team), led by Texas A&M-signees Aaron Pounds, Jack Usner and Jake Maggert, the Warriors have put themselves in a category of their own.

They finished the 2022 season as the No. 1 high school team in the nation by the PGA and they have a chance in 2023 to add even more history as they seek a three-peat.

“It’s a once in a lifetime group,” TWCA golf coach Tanner Field said. “To repeat something like this, you just really can’t do it.”

Pounds won the individual TAPPS 5A State Championship shooting a 13-under, followed up by State runner-up Usner, who shot 12-under.

They are all back. And they’ve been busy this summer.

Maggert, the son of PGA Tour pro Jeff Maggert, broke the Accenture NW Arkansas Junior Tournament record shooting a 12-under par in September. It was Jake’s first career AJGA win. Just weeks later, Pounds was a part of the United States Junior President’s Cup winning team.

Sam McClure is also being recruited as he enters his senior season, Alex Malanga played at State last year, Duke Heise is coming off a solid freshman season and Aiden Wright will be a name to remember.

“When you stand on the tee box or the practice range and you watch the mall hit, they’re just so gifted,” Field said. “This opportunity with this group of seniors, plus with the added guys we’ve got here, it’s honestly ridiculous. It’s like a cheat code.”

So, how do they do it all over again?

How do you leave a legacy of being back-to-back-to-back State champions and in turn finish off creating the dynasty that is the Woodlands Christian Academy men’s golf program?

“You want to keep your approach the same day in and day out,” Field said. “That’s the one thing that has really made them so great. There’s a group of guys now who have created a culture in golf at Woodlands Christian where no coach needs to ask you to go work.

“They’re all just grinders.”