Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr., Rex Burkhead sidelined, Christian Harris practices

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) warms up for an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remains sidelined with a strained hamstring that has prevented him from playing the past two games that is expected to sideline him again Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Drafted third overall, the former LSU consensus All-American hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass all season and has provided sound coverage and tackling.

“Mild hamstring,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Getting better.”

The Texans will have to match up against Browns standout wide receiver Amari Cooper without Stingley.

Stingley has been replaced at outside cornerback by Desmond King, starting opposite Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas filling in as the primary nickel.

Stingley has recorded 43 tackles, one interception and one sack, starting nine games for the 1-9-1 Texans. He has been targeted 53 times, allowing 34 completions for 409 yards and no scores.

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Christian Harris is practicing Wednesday after getting hurt against the Miami Dolphins. Harris injured his shoulder and didn’t return, but didn’t sustain any structural damage.

Texans veteran running back Rex Burkhead is not practicing and is in the NFL concussion protocol. It’s a veteran rest day for defensive linemen Maliek Collins, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison.

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, inactive for the past two games since being claimed off waivers, could be active for the first time since joining the team.

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 carries and scored two touchdowns this season, starting three games when Conner was injured. He has rushed for 417 career yards and three touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 226 yards.

“He’s the next option,” Smith said. “We want to get a look at him. It’s always about the next guy up. Things normally work themselves out where you deserve to get a chance, it happens. He’s been here a couple weeks now. It’s documented what type of football player. If we do need someone else to set up, it’s good to have a player like that in the hole ready to go.”

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard remains on injured reserve with a calf injury and hasn’t been designated for return to practice.

“Do we need to get a player like Jonathan Greenard back?” Smith said. “Absolutely, he’s one of our best players. We need him back out there as soon as possible. Not quite there yet. Hopefully, it will be sooner than later.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com