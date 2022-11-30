DING DING: Atascocita’s Ducos ready for Eastside Bowl

Atascocita is playing North Shore in the Regional Finals. So, what else is new?

The rivalry between these two 6A title contenders has become intense. So intense, it needs a nickname -- "The Eastside Bowl".

Despite the fact that North Shore has been the big brother over the past few years, Atascocita’s defense -- led by LB Jadon Ducos -- will have something to say about that when they face off on Friday.

“I will always tell the guys it’s win or go home,” said Ducos. “Against North Shore, there is only one option... WIN. So we are attacking every day with that mindset.”

Ducos has enjoyed a stellar senior season, leading much of the city of Houston in total tackles. He was all over field against North Shore in a heartbreaking loss in the regular season 16-13 on VYPE's Thursday Night Showdown.

“I can’t take credit at all [for my success],” Ducos said. “It’s God and willing, unselfish teammates. They do their jobs, even if it means not making the big plays and tackles.”

But this game just means more... it's for a trip to the State Semis. It could also mark the last time Ducos and his squad suit up in the red, white and blue.

“It is very exciting to have made it this far,” said Ducos. “I am thankful for another opportunity to go play ball. We are just taking it in and playing one day at a time.”

The Headliners of Atascocita FootballBradley Collier (VYPE)

This thought process is sure to bring up some nostalgic memories for the players, Ducos included. Coincidentally, the majority of the Atascocita roster grew up playing ball against, or with, the athletes in North Shore.

“I know a few of those [North Shore] guys, personally,” Ducos said. “I grew up two minutes away from North Shore Middle School, so I would go to their field with my uncle and brother and play with the kids there. That’s what sparked my love for the game.”

Ducos and the Eagles intend to flip the script in Friday’s rematch, to keep their hopes of a State title alive.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got,” said Ducos. “It doesn’t matter who we play. But, I’m just glad we have another opportunity against these guys.”