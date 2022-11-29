A Group To Remember: Seven Seniors Created Incredibly Cohesive Locker Room

WHEN THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY PACKS UP THE NETS AND VOLLEYBALLS AFTER THEIR 2022 SEASON, THE END-OF-THE-YEAR BANQUET IS GOING TO BE FILLED WITH GREAT MEMORIES AND LIFE-LONG FRIENDSHIPS.

Get out the tissues, because the waterworks will be in full effect.

Coach Kori Parker will say goodbye to seven seniors this year, who many have been together for four years of high school ball.

“This is the most cohesive group I’ve ever had,” Parker said. “They are great players and a great group of girls who all care for each other. The camaraderie always showed up on the court and our chemistry made us successful.”

Leading the way was setter Katie Wise and hitter Jordan Booth. The four-year starters have left a tremendous legacy wearing the green and gray.

“Katie has been the quarterback, calling the plays and commanding the court for years,” Parker said. “She has done an outstanding job at that. Jordan has been one of the most controlled players I’ve ever coach. She’s been so consistent.”

Katie Holloway, who is committed to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Kirstyn Montgomery, a lefty, have provided much on the offense up front, while Carley Welch was a constant in the middle.

Brooke Harris and Avery Buck have kept the ball up from their DS positions.

“Our district is really, really competitive,” Parker said. “What set us apart was our chemistry and our focus on ball control. We wanted to score from the service line as much as we did from the attack line. That was out of necessity. We just wanted to control what we could on our side of the court and make our opponents get out of their systems.”

The campus-wide mantra this year has been “Be3rd” – God, Team, Me.

“We have really embodied that as a team this year,” Parker said. “This hasbeen a special group and have set thestandard for teams that come after them.”

That’s the Warrior Way.