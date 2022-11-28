Texans tight end Jordan Akins’ up-and-down game includes touchdown, lost fumble

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jordan Akins wanted badly to atone for his costly mistake.

The Texans’ veteran tight end got popped during the first half of a 30-15 loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins by safety Eric Rowe, a hard tackle that dislodged the football with the forced fumble returned for a touchdown by cornerback Xavien Howard.

Later in the game, Akins exacted a measure of revenge. During the fourth quarter, Akins delivered an outstanding 25-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Akins ran away from linebacker Elandon Roberts and ran through safety Jevon Holland and Howard.

“You’re damn right,” Akins said when asked if revenge was on his mind. “When I saw that safety, he definitely had to pay. I definitely played with a vengeance. That’s as hard as I’ve been hit.”

Akins led the Texans with 61 receiving yards on five catches. The fumble was part of the Texans falling behind 30-0 at halftime.

“Gotta take care of the football, gotta secure the ball better, as simple as that,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “When you turn the ball over like that, I mean, it’s tough. Normally something bad happens when you turn the football over. Yes, we acknowledge that. Believe me, we want him to protect the football. That’s a part of the game, too. Heck of a job by them.”

The former third-round draft pick from Central Florida has caught 21 passes for 300 yards.

This was his second touchdown of the season.

“It was just a normal option route,” Akins said. “I sprayed out to the numbers and saw him overplaying it. When I peeked inside, I saw nobody in the middle of the field, so I can either run a slant, or I can run an out, or I can set it. I beat him across his face and it was a foot race to the end zone. Then the safety who lit me up in the first half, I had to lay the wood on him, for sure. Thank God, I’m grateful and humbled to get in there and perform and get in the end zone.”

Akins was cut by the New York Giants before the start of the regular season. Now, he’s making the most out of his second chance with the Texans.

“It’s everything I’ve been praying for,” Akins said. “Just an opportunity to get back out there and compete, not being overlooked or considered washed or too old for the game. I just want to be able to showcase my talent and show what I can do.”

The Texans are off to a 1-9-1 start, which Akins called “very embarrassing.”

He’s been one of the few bright spots on a struggling team.

“Oh, very frustrating man, we hate to lose,” Akins said. “You’re a competitor. If you’re in the NFL or any professional sport, you absolutely hate to lose. We try out best to flush it, but let it motivate you at the same time, and just to come out and do your job and do better the next game.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC-2 and click2houston.com.