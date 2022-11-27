Injury report: Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers inactive against Dolphins

Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King II (25) carries the ball during an NFL preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Texans running back Eno Benjamin is inactive for his second consecutive game since joining the team off waivers.

Benjamin has been practicing with the Texans for the past two weeks since claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals.

Texans linebacker Garret Wallow is also a healthy scratch along with new wide receiver Amari Rodgers, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who’s out for the second game in a row with a strained hamstring, defensive tackle Thomas Booker, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and tight end Brevin Jordan.

“It’s just a new start,” said Benjamin, a Wylie native. “It’s the first time I’ve ever done such a thing. It feels like my move from Texas to Arizona going to college. I’m just kind of going through it and doing whatever I have to do to be ready.

“Definitely coming closer to home is kind of a dream come true. Honestly, family is a big thing for me. My family can drive down. It makes it a little easier.”

With his speed, pass-catching ability and size, Benjamin could provide a capable change of pace at some point behind starter Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate who has been shouldering a heavy workload.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Benjamin said after joining the team. “If my number is called, I’ll do it to the best of my ability. I feel like I’m a guy who can run it inside and outside, run past you and through you as well.”

Benjamin likes what he’s seen from the Texans’ run-centric offense that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has built around Pierce’s physical style.

“I love the run game,” Benjamin said. “I love the run schemes that they have, just the offense and how they play off each other. I love under-center. I think the game for the running back is best played under center. There’s a lot to that that I love about that.”

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 carries and scored two touchdowns this season, starting three games when Conner was injured. He has rushed for 417 career yards and three touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 226 yards.

“I think he’s dynamic,” Hamilton said. “He’s an explosive playmaker.”

The Texans don’t want to risk a setback for the former consensus All-American.

Drafted third overall, Stingley hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass all season and has provided sound coverage and tackling.

Stingley will be replaced at outside cornerback by Desmond King starting opposite Steven Nelson with Tavierre Thomas filling in as the primary nickel.

Stingley has recorded 43 tackles, one interception and one sack, starting nine games for the 1-7-1 Texans. He has played 97 percent of the defensive snaps this season. He has been targeted 53 times, allowing 34 completions for 409 yards and an opposing quarterback rating of 79.8

“Incremental gains every game, rarely makes the same mistake twice,” Texans cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said. “He’s competitive. We talked about his resiliency in the pass, so pretty impressed with him up to this point.

“He doesn’t have a physical limitation. I wouldn’t say he has any weaknesses. He has some things he does better than others, but I don’t think he has any limitations or weaknesses. He can do it all in that regard.”

Fumbling issues led to Rodgers’ departure from the Green Bay Packers, and the former third-round draft pick is intent on showing he can hold onto the football and emerge as the kind of impactful player that he was in the Atlantic Coast Conference and at the Senior Bowl all-star game.

To climb the depth chart after being inactive against the Washington Commanders, Rodgers needs to keep showing what he can do in practice and give the coaches enough confidence to put him on the field in a game.

“It’s amazing,” Rodgers said. “That’s what I wanted is a fresh start, to come into the building where they don’t know anything about me and just show them and prove my worth and earn their trust and earn some playing time.”

The 1-8-1 Texans are firmly on pace to earn the top overall pick of the draft, and they also own the top priority on the waiver wire. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has utilized that roster-building edge in recent weeks, claiming Rodgers and Benjamin.

By acquiring Rodgers, the Texans added his four-year, $4.899 million rookie contract that included a $923,561 signing bonus paid by the Packers.

Rodgers (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) has eight career receptions for 95 yards and 11 rushing yards with 626 return yards on special teams.

With cornerback Desmond King, the Texans’ regular punt returner, starting outside with Derek Stingley Jr. out with a hamstring injury. perhaps Rodgers could get into the mix on special teams.

“Roster improvement is going to be an everyday thing as Nick and Lovie (Smith) make decisions,” Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. “Ever since coming out of Clemson, watching him at the Senior Bowl, being about to stop, start and shake, those are things you look at as far as a returner goes.

“Just remember him, the ability to get in and out of his breaks with quickness and sudden movements. Played against him as well. He’s a challenge and hopefully brings that here.”

Rodgers had four catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets in 10 games for Green Bay this season before being waived. He also had five fumbled returns in 10 games with two lost, leading to his release after struggling in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Exactly,” Rodgers said when asked how much he’s working on ball security. “I just want to show who Amari Rodgers is. I feel like I didn’t show everybody who Amari Rodgers is in Green Bay, the player that I can be. I feel like now I’m going to be able to do that.”

Rodgers was a three-year starter for Clemson and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. At Clemson, he caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in his final college season.

“Just versatility as a returner, being a punt returner who can block on offense and versatility as a slot or outside receiver,” Rodgers said. “You can put me in the backfield. Just being that Swiss Army knife. I played with a lot of professionals in Green Bay. I took in a lot as far as reading coverages. There’s a lot I took with me from Green Bay.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.