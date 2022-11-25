Fulshear seeks to charge further into their historic postseason

Fulshear football is on a historic run during this holiday season.

After winning their first playoff game in the school’s six-year history, in which they trounced Sterling 66-12, as well as their 50-38 win against A&M Consolidated, the Chargers are making themselves known as potential 5A title contenders.

Fulshear will look to maintain their postseason momentum when they face traditional super power Smithson Valley Friday at 1 pm in Seguin.

“They [Smithson Valley] are a well-coached team,” said Fulshear coach Nick Codutti. “The biggest thing I would say for us, is to not get away from our game plan, not get away from who we are. It should be two well-coached football teams going against each other. It’ll be a challenge for us, but it should be exciting.”

Leading the charge (pun intended) for Fulshear’s high-powered offense will be their star Running Back Davion Godley, who nearly surpassed 2,000 total rushing yards in the regular season.

In regards to the Chargers' passing game, they will expect WR Jax Medica to make some noise, especially after his last performance, in which he compiled 8 receptions for 180 yards against A&M Consolidated.

“One thing I would say about our football team is that we definitely have kids that step up,” coach Codutti said. “If somebody struggles or they do a good job stopping someone, we’ve got guys who will step up and make plays.”

There are plenty of stars on this Chargers roster. However, the real determining factor of this matchup will be what happens in the trenches.

“I think the game is going to go down to our offensive and defensive line,” said coach Codutti. “If we can win the war up front, which we’ve done a lot this year, we will have a strong chance of winning this game.”

Fulshear is still fairly new, only being established in 2016. Considering the inexperience in the postseason for the young group of players, one could imagine it would be daunting to be the school’s first team to advance. Not for this group.

“Our guys don’t lack confidence,” coach Codutti said. “We walked into the game [last] Friday against [A&M] Consolidated, a team that we’ve never beaten before. When we rolled into the game, I could see that there wasn’t a doubt in their minds that we were gonna win that game.”

Coach Codutti and company will anticipate that this confidence carries over into their matchup with Smithson Valley, as they have their eyes on a State Title.

“These guys are resilient. They’re confident in themselves, and they believe in each other. They love the game of football and they love playing for each other. This is a lot of fun. It’s probably the most fun I’ve had coaching in a long time.”