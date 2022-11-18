Young talent on Houston Rockets roster is one bright spot

Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) battles under the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in. It’s a bit of a change going from covering the World Series winning Astros to the potentially lottery pick Rockets. There are pockets of things to get excited about with the boys in red, including the growth of their young guys.

UZI SHOOTS THREES

Usman Garuba is a 6-7 from three-point range this year! That’s insane! The Rockets have been giving added minutes to the 6-foot-8 and Garuba has delivered. Garuba recently had his best game, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in Houston’s win over the Mavericks.

So far, he’s been effective enough to keep earning minutes.

Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba (16) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Thursday night, KJ Martin gave 50 kids and their families gifts and groceries at the Urban Enrichment Institute in the 5th Ward.

Saturday, Jalen Green will donate Thanksgiving meals at the Covenant House, a shelter for homeless youth.

Monday, Jae’Sean Tate will join Shoot 360 Basketball Monday to host a basketball clinic for children with autism and special needs along with the Be A Ninth Wonder Foundation.

Tuesday, the Rockets will give away 1,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals in partnership with 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rockets host the Pacers Friday night and will retire Elvin Hayes’ jersey at halftime. The Rockets will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday. They’ll have an extended Thanksgiving break with four days off before a game on Black Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at home.