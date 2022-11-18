Young talent on Houston Rockets roster is one bright spot

This is the Houston Rockets newsletter which is sent out weekly by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.
Hey guys, it’s Ari Alexander checking in. It’s a bit of a change going from covering the World Series winning Astros to the potentially lottery pick Rockets. There are pockets of things to get excited about with the boys in red, including the growth of their young guys.
UZI SHOOTS THREES
Usman Garuba is a 6-7 from three-point range this year! That’s insane! The Rockets have been giving added minutes to the 6-foot-8 and Garuba has delivered. Garuba recently had his best game, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in Houston’s win over the Mavericks.
So far, he’s been effective enough to keep earning minutes.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Thursday night, KJ Martin gave 50 kids and their families gifts and groceries at the Urban Enrichment Institute in the 5th Ward.
Saturday, Jalen Green will donate Thanksgiving meals at the Covenant House, a shelter for homeless youth.
Monday, Jae’Sean Tate will join Shoot 360 Basketball Monday to host a basketball clinic for children with autism and special needs along with the Be A Ninth Wonder Foundation.
Tuesday, the Rockets will give away 1,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals in partnership with 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation.
WHAT’S NEXT
The Rockets host the Pacers Friday night and will retire Elvin Hayes’ jersey at halftime. The Rockets will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Sunday. They’ll have an extended Thanksgiving break with four days off before a game on Black Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at home.