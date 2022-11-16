The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games

It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher.

VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend.

TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON

NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON

THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore has looked dominant in all phases of the game this year. On offense, it starts with converted WR to QB David Amador II (UTSA-commit), who has stepped up big time in the absence of Kaleb Bailey. Expect a two-headed rushing attack by RBs Rashaad Johnson and Cedric Hardeman to help open up with passing game to get the ball to WRs Chris Barnes and Terrence Guillory II. On defense, the Mustangs are led by their "Death Row" secondary of Jayven Anderson, Jacoby Davis and Devin Sanchez, who will all play huge in this game. Dickinson is led by QB John Solomon, who has had really good year for the Gators. Johnson will be trying to get the ball to his playmakers in WR Marquis Johnson (Mizzou-commit) and TE Jeremiah Scooby. On defense for the Gators, watch out for DBs Rodney Bimage and Vernon Glover Jr. to have big games.

THE WOODLANDS VS KLEIN CAIN

THE PROSPECTUS: The Woodlands offense has found their groove since suffering losses to North Shore and New Caney, running the ball with RB Arkez Gomez. That has opened up the passing game for star QB Mabrey Mettauer to throw to WRs Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Patrick Rabel and Branson McShaffry. The Highlander defense has also looked good holding almost all opponents to less than 10 points a game in district play. The defense starts with DE Mitchell Blakeslee (Air Force-commit), linebackers Tommy Kratt and Jacob Pondant, and DBs Brady Carlin, Cooper Starcke and Luke Jones. Klein Cain counters with another power running attack, which starts upfront with OL Gibson Pyle. Though Lance Awe will see snaps at QB, the Hurricanes' offense will use converted WR Jaelen Smith at QB. He is their best athlete on the team, bringing a spark in the run game with RB Yemi Adeleke. The Cain defense is lead by senior DB Patrick Batiste (ULL-commit) and LB Trent Lancaster, who leads the team in tackles. DE Tylinn Lewis has 11.5 sacks on the season and will have a great matchup against the very talented Highlander OL.

WESTFIELD VS KLEIN COLLINS

THE PROSPECTUS: The Westfield offense has been firing on all cylinders this season under new QB PJ Hatter, who's thrown for 2,958 yards and has 50 total TDs. Mustang RB Taji Atkins has 22 TDs on the season and will play a big part in how much success this Mustang offense will have against Klein Collins. The Mustang defense is lead by LB Keshawn Monroe, DE Bryson Balka and DB Carson Williams. Klein Collins has a high-powered offense , which starts with QB Tucker Parks. TE Ty Stamey (ULL-commit) and WR Ethan Wyatt will be two of the Tigers' big passing threats and the matchup between these two and the Westfield secondary will be one to watch. The Tiger defense is led by DB Eli Wyatt, Chris Gant Jr. and DL Antoine Milon, who will need to have big games for the Tigers to keep the 'Stangs off the scoreboard.

NEW CANEY VS TOMBALL

THE PROSPECTUS: Both of these offenses rely heavily on the run and the game will feature two star RBs in this big-time matchup. New Caney star RB Kedrick Reescano has been easily one of the top backs in the state, rushing for 160 yards per game and 35 TDs on the year. The Eagles offense will go as far as Reescano can take them, but watch out for QB Nehemiah Broussard and ATH Dravon Wilson. On the defensive side of the ball, DB Cj Blocker will lead a very good Eagles defense and is explosive in the return game. Tomball's offense starts with star RB Christian Womack, who has 25 total TDs on the year and is averaging 168 yards per game. Womack will be featured, but watch out for QB Carter Noyes to have a good game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tomball DL will need to have big game in the trenches starting with Osvaldo Morales and the Pernas brothers.

SHADOW CREEK VS SUMMER CREEK

THE PROSPECTUS: Shadow Creek has looked dominant all season long and looks to have a team that can make another run at State. The Sharks offense is led by QB Duke Butler Jr., WR Jacorey Watson and RB Tylik Burton -- who all will need to have big games to get the win. On defense, the Sharks are LOADED with talent and it starts with DL Theorin Randle, DE Zion Taylor, DB Maurice Williams III (LSU-commit) and DB Brian Nelson. On the Summer Creek side, the offense is led by QB Jahrik Jones, RB Lloyd Avant, WR Melvin Nichols and a great OL group. On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have DE Kyran Duhon and DB Paul Singleton III.

ROUND 1 RESULTS/ ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

CLASS 6A DI - Region II

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

13-6A The Woodlands 73 vs 14-6A Nimitz 13

15-6A Klein Cain 31 vs 16-6A Cy-Ranch 24

13-6A Conroe 7 vs 14-6A Westfield 62

15-6A Klein Collins 48 vs 16-6A Bridgeland 14

ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

The Woodlands vs Klein Cain, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Collins vs Westfield, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Tomball ISD Stadium

CLASS 6A DI - Region III

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

17-6A Cy-Fair 49 vs 18-6A Westside 0

19-6A Cinco Ranch 49 vs 20-6A George Ranch 14

21-6A North Shore 49 vs 22-6A Dobie 3

23-6A Pearland 21 vs 24-6A Dickinson 35

17-6A Jersey Village 24 vs 18-6A Lamar 55

19-6A Tompkins 33 vs 20-6A Ridge Point 35

21-6A Atascocita 48 vs 22-6A Deer Park 7

23-6A Alief Taylor 0 vs 24-6A Clear Springs 37

ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

Cy Fair vs Cinco Ranch, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Pridgeon Stadium

North Shore vs Dickinson, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Galena Park ISD Stadium

Lamar vs Ridge Point, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Legacy Stadium

Atascocita vs Clear Springs, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Stadium

CLASS 6A DII- Region II

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

13-6A New Caney 28 vs 14-6A Eisenhower 6

15-6A Tomball 30 vs 16-6A Cy Woods 3

13-6A Oak Ridge 20 vs 14-6A Dekaney 45

15-6A Tomball Memorial 35 vs 16-6A Cy Falls 45

ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

New Caney vs Tomball, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Planet Ford Stadium

Dekaney vs Cy Falls, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Randall Reed Stadium

CLASS 6D DII - Region III

Results

17-6A Memorial 42 vs 18-6A Westbury 0

19-6A Katy 59 vs 20-6A Clements 0

21-6A Summer Creek 72 vs 22-6A South Houston 7

23-6A Shadow Creek 77 vs 24-6A Brazoswood 7

17-6A Stratford 20 vs 18-6A Heights 25

19-6A Morton Ranch 14 vs 20-6A Hightower 29

21-6A C.E. King 70 vs 22-6A Channelview 14

23-6A Dawson 14 vs 24-6A Clear Falls 35

ROUND 2 MATCHUPS

Memorial vs Katy, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Tully Stadium

Summer Creek vs Shadow Creek, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at University of Houston Stadium

Heights vs Hightower, Saturday Nov. 19th 7:00 pm at Delmar Stadium

C.E. King vs Clear Falls, Friday Nov. 18th 7:00 pm at Sheldon ISD Stadium