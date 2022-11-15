TAPPS Volleyball State Championship Wrap

The TAPPS Volleyball State Championship came to a conclusion this past weekend. Three teams represented the Houston area in the final stages of the tournament: Rosehill, which narrowly lost to Round Rock in the 3A Semifinals, and Lutheran South which fell to another 5A Houston-area team, Fort Bend, leading to their defeat by Liberty in the 5A Championship.

On Saturday, the winners of the State Championship were determined after several hard-fought rounds. The Champs, in each division, this year, were Christ Academy for 1A, Ovilla Christian for 2A, Round Rock for 3A, Grace Prep for 4A, Liberty for 5A, and finally, Prestonwood won the 6A Tournament.

Here were some of the top players in this year’s postseason:

Bayleigh Minor- FBCA

Layne Bulow- FBCA

Cambry Gerardi- FBCA

Emma Pekar- FBCA

Kirra Musgrove- LSA

Taylor Crain- LSA

Alexis Bodunrin- Frassati

Madison Kreiger- HCHS

Madi Hobbs- SBS

Morgan Warren- SBS

Anna Lanik- SJ23

Dallas Coplin- SJ23

Ari Muoneke- Concordia

Kody Harman- Concordia

Giana Hilliard- Incarnate Word

Kaleigh Frazier- Rosehill

Savannah Jennings- Rosehill

Brylee Kobza- Rosehill

Farah Farooq- Episcopal

Ava Harrington- Episcopal

Mykayla McMillian- Episcopal

Jordan Booth- TWCA

Lauren Wolford- John Cooper

Onyi Ndee- Kinkaid

Katherine Nelson- St John’s

Reece Animashaun- St John’s

Fiona Charleton- Awty

Elyse An-

Duchesne

Go vote for your favorite player on Vype's Private School Player of the Year Poll.

Lutheran South Academy VB Photoshoot

Lutheran South Academy

Rosehill Christian Academy VB Photoshoot