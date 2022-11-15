TAPPS Volleyball State Championship Wrap
The TAPPS Volleyball State Championship came to a conclusion this past weekend. Three teams represented the Houston area in the final stages of the tournament: Rosehill, which narrowly lost to Round Rock in the 3A Semifinals, and Lutheran South which fell to another 5A Houston-area team, Fort Bend, leading to their defeat by Liberty in the 5A Championship.
On Saturday, the winners of the State Championship were determined after several hard-fought rounds. The Champs, in each division, this year, were Christ Academy for 1A, Ovilla Christian for 2A, Round Rock for 3A, Grace Prep for 4A, Liberty for 5A, and finally, Prestonwood won the 6A Tournament.
Here were some of the top players in this year’s postseason:
Bayleigh Minor- FBCA
Layne Bulow- FBCA
Cambry Gerardi- FBCA
Emma Pekar- FBCA
Kirra Musgrove- LSA
Taylor Crain- LSA
Alexis Bodunrin- Frassati
Madison Kreiger- HCHS
Madi Hobbs- SBS
Morgan Warren- SBS
Anna Lanik- SJ23
Dallas Coplin- SJ23
Ari Muoneke- Concordia
Kody Harman- Concordia
Giana Hilliard- Incarnate Word
Kaleigh Frazier- Rosehill
Savannah Jennings- Rosehill
Brylee Kobza- Rosehill
Farah Farooq- Episcopal
Ava Harrington- Episcopal
Mykayla McMillian- Episcopal
Jordan Booth- TWCA
Lauren Wolford- John Cooper
Onyi Ndee- Kinkaid
Katherine Nelson- St John’s
Reece Animashaun- St John’s
Fiona Charleton- Awty
Elyse An-
Duchesne
Go vote for your favorite player on Vype's Private School Player of the Year Poll.
Lutheran South Academy VB Photoshoot
Lutheran South Academy