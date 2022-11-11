Rockets tied for worst record in the Western Conference

Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on Nov. 7, 2022 in Orlando. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

This is the Houston Rockets newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Hello to our KPRC and Click2Houston viewers,

Chancellor Johnson checking in for this week’s Rockets newsletter.

One month down and the Houston Rockets sit at 2-10 on the season which is tied with the Lakers for worst record in the Western Conference. To be fair to Houston, we knew this would be another year of rebuilding and they started off with a difficult schedule to begin the year. In addition to rough match-ups, Houston has also spent a lot of time on the road.

The good news is Alperen Şengün has continued to build on a solid rookie season. The way the Turkish native plays the game, you’d almost forget he’s not old enough to even buy a drink. He’s got excellent court vision, nifty footwork and a knack for making the right play.

Another standout for the Rockets has been rookie, Tari Eason. The Rockets have a logjam at the wing position but Eason’s tenacity on both ends of the floor has forced Stephen Silas’ hand. Eason tends to in the right place at the right time, consistently.

Despite their record, the Rockets have been much more competitive, and as the season continues to roll along, the wins will come and we’ll see even more development from the young guys.

After a lengthy road trip following their game against the Pelicans on Saturday, the Rockets will return home and take on the Clippers, followed by a quick trip to Dallas versus the Mavericks and back at Toyota Center to play the Pacers.