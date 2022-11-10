BLOG: MLB Hot Stove with Ari Alexander

As MLB free agency, aka The Hot Stove, begins, I’ll update this with reporting on free agents linked to the Astros and around the league.

CATCHER CONTRERAS DRAWS INTEREST FROM METS, ASTROS

An MLB source tells KPRC 2 that former Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras will be a popular free agent this offseason, drawing interest from a number of teams including the New York Mets and Houston Astros. The Astros reportedly nearly traded for Contreras during the 2022 Trade Deadline, and the Mets made calls on the catcher at the same time but were unwilling to part with key prospects.

Contreras hit 22 home runs with an .815 OPS in 2022 and was an All-Star this past season. The 3-time All-Star is considered to be one of the best all-around catchers in the game.

The Astros return starting catcher Martin Maldonado on a $5 million deal that vested in 2021. Christian Vazquez is a free agent, and currently Machete (Maldonado) would be backed up by rookie top prospects Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz.

We’re just getting started here. I’ll share the intel I’m hearing, so check back for updates.

ASTROS LOSE 1B TARGET TO YANKEES

The New York Yankees re-signed reported Astros 1B target Anthony Rizzo to a 2-year, $40 million contract that could turn into a 3-year, $51 million deal if the Yankees pick up Rizzo’s 2025 team option.

The Athletic reported the Astros were heavily targeting Rizzo as a left-handed bat and replacement for Yuli Gurriel in the lineup. Gurriel remains a free agent.

CF BRANDON NIMMO DRAWS WIDE INTEREST

Another of Houston’s holes is the center field position. Chas McCormick is a an above replacement option, putting up 2.3 bWAR in 2021 and 1.3 bWAR in 2022. The Astros have the means and the need to improve the position, and the only target significantly better than McCormick has yet to be linked to the Astros.

Former Mets CF Brandon Nimmo is coming off a career best 5.1 bWAR season, is left-handed and plays good center field. I’m told the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants are interested in Nimmo, while MLB.com and MLB Network adds Seattle and Toronto as Nimmo suitors.

NEWS AND NOTES AROUND THE NON-TENDER DEADLINE

Three pitchers reached deals with their respective teams, as first reported by KPRC 2. The Detroit Tigers and LHP Tyler Alexander agreed to a $1.875 million contract, avoiding arbitration. LHP Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a $3.6 million contract, avoiding arbitration. The Colorado Rockies and RHP reliever Tyler Kinley agreed to a contract extension worth $6.25 million over 3 years, with a $5 million club option for 2026.

ASTROS ARBITRATION EXPECTATIONS

Here’s a list of Astros players who will have to agree to contracts to avoid arbitration:

LHP Framber Valdez

RF Kyle Tucker

RHP Ryne Stanek

RHP Jose Urquidy

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Cristian Javier

OF/IF Mauricio Dubon

RHP Josh James

LHP Blake Taylor

Friday at 7 p.m. central is the deadline to non-tender (release) players.