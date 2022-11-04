We Talking Playoffs?: First-round set for some; Final Spots Clinched This Week

It’s that time of the year again, the Texas High School playoffs are a week away. Now that most districts are locked in, we check out some potential Class 6A first-round matchups. We also see who needs big wins this week to secure there spot in the first round.

Matchups With Playoff Implications

District 13-6A: Willis (5-4) vs Oak Ridge (6-3), Friday Nov. 4th 7:00 at Woodforest Bank Stadium

New Caney, The Woodlands and Oak Ridge have all clinched playoff spots with New Caney going D2 and The Woodlands going D1 and Oak Ridge will depend on this game. Willis needs to beat Oak Ridge by nine points to a secure playoff spot and if this occurs then Oak Ridge would go D1. If Willis does not win the game or does not win by nine, then Conroe will secure the fourth playoff spot going D1 and Oak Ridge goes D2.

...

District 19-6A: Katy Jordan (5-4) vs Morton Ranch (6-3), Thursday Nov. 3rd 7:00 PM at Rhodes Stadium

Katy, Cinco Ranch and Tompkins have all clinched the playoffs with Katy going D2 and Cinco Ranch and Tompkins going D1. That leaves one last spot between two teams who play this week. Katy Jordan and Morton Ranch are both fighting for the last playoff spot in which either go D2. This would be a historic year for Katy Jordan to make the playoffs in their inaugural year of Class 6A play.

...

District 24-6A: Clear Lake (5-4) vs Brazoswood (6-3), Thursday Nov. 3rd 6:30 PM at Hopper Field Stadium

Clear Springs, Clear Falls and Dickinson have all clinched spots in the playoffs with Clear Springs and Dickinson going D1 and Clear Falls going D2. The fourth seed will come down to a big matchup between Clear Lake and Brazoswood. Which ever team wins will go D2.

...

POTENTIAL ROUND 1 MATCHUPS

D1- Region II

13-6A The Woodlands (8-2) vs 14-6A Nimitz (6-3)

13-6A Conroe (5-4)/ Oak Ridge (6-3) vs 14-6A Westfield (8-1)

15-6A Klein Cain (8-1) vs 16-6A Bridgeland (5-4)

15-6A Klein Collins (8-1) vs 16-6A Cy-Ranch (7-2)

...

D1- Region III

17-6A Cy-Fair (8-1) vs 18-6A Westside (3-6)

17-6A Jersey Village (7-2) vs 18-6A Lamar (7-2)

19-6A Cinco Ranch (6-3) vs 20-6A George Ranch (5-4)

19-6A Tompkins (7-2) vs 20-6A Ridge Point (8-2)

21-6A North Shore (9-0) vs 22-6A Pasadena Memorial (5-4)

21-6A Atascocita (7-2) vs 22-6A Deer Park (8-1)

23-6A Pearland (5-4) vs 24-6A Dickinson (6-3)

23-6A Alief Taylor (4-5) vs 24-6A Clear Springs (7-3)

...

D2- Region II

13-6A New Caney (9-0) vs 14-6A Eisenhower (4-5)

13-6A Oak Ridge (6-3)/Willis (5-4) vs Dekaney (6-3)

15-6A Tomball (6-3) vs 16-6A Cy Falls (6-3)

15-6A Tomball Memorial (5-4) vs 16-6A Cy Woods (6-3)

...

D2- Region III

17-6A Memorial (7-2) vs 18-6A Westbury (4-6)

17-6A Stratford (7-2) vs 18-6A Heights (6-3)

19-6A Katy (9-0) vs 20-6A Clements (4-5)

19-6A Katy Jordan(5-4)/ Morton Ranch (6-3) vs 20-6A Hightower (7-2)

21-6A Summer Creek (6-3) vs 22-6A South Houston (5-4)

21-6A C.E. King (5-4) vs 22-6A Channelview (7-2)

23-6A Shadow Creek (9-0) vs 24-6A Clear Lake (5/4)/ Brazoswood (6-3)

23-6A Dawson (5-4) vs 24-6A Clear Falls (7-2)