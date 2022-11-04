Source: Texans signing Demone Harris to practice squad

(Matt Patterson, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive lineman Demone Harris (94) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran defensive end Demone Harris to the practice squad, according to a league source.

Harris cleared waivers after being released earlier this week.

Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit.

He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad.

Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds) delivered a strong preseason performance with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, eight hurries and one quarterback hit.

Harris joined the Texans last year on their practice squad.

He has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games and one start.

He has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

A former undrafted free agent from the University of Buffalo, Harris was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee and a second-team all-conference selection.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com