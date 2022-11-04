83º

LIVE

Sports

FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué announces retirement, five months after split from Shakira

NBC News

Tags: Gerard Pique
FILE - Colombian singer Shakira, right, and FC Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique pose to the media during the presentation of her new album "Shakira" in Barcelona, Spain, on March 20, 2014. Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqu, are separating. In a statement released on Saturday by Shakira's PR firm, the pair said: We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) (Manu Fernandez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announced his retirement on social media Thursday at the age of 35.

The defender, who recently split with Colombian singer Shakira, has won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

“Like many of you I’ve always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barca fans,” Piqué said in a pre-taped video shared on Instagram. “From a very young age I didn’t want to be a football player. I wanted to be a Barca payer.”

Read more on NBC News here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.