FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué announces retirement, five months after split from Shakira

FILE - Colombian singer Shakira, right, and FC Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique pose to the media during the presentation of her new album "Shakira" in Barcelona, Spain, on March 20, 2014. Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqu, are separating. In a statement released on Saturday by Shakira's PR firm, the pair said: We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

(Manu Fernandez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)