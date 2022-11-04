FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué announces retirement, five months after split from Shakira

FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announced his retirement on social media Thursday at the age of 35.
The defender, who recently split with Colombian singer Shakira, has won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelonaand the World Cup with Spain in 2010.
“Like many of you I’ve always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barca fans,” Piqué said in a pre-taped video shared on Instagram. “From a very young age I didn’t want to be a football player. I wanted to be a Barca payer.”