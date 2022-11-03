Texans activating Teagan Quitoriano from injured reserve-designated for return

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – The Texans are officially activating rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano from injured reserve-designated for return, per a league source, and he is slated to play in his first NFL regular-season game Thursday night against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans previously launched Quitoriano’s 21-day practice window to activate him to the 53-man roster on Oct. 17.

The fifth-round draft pick from Oregon State has made a full recovery from a knee injury that sidelined him.

Quitoriano scored his first NFL touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in a preseason game.

Quitoriano caught a six-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Kyle Allen as Allen executed a play-action fake to running back Royce Freeman and rolled to his right to connect with Quitoriano.

Quitoriano, 22, did the rest, escaping a tackle attempt to get into the end zone during a 24-20 preseason win against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

An honorable-mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 when he caught 14 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, Quitoriano caught 19 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He missed some time at training camp and during the offseason with the knee injury.

At 6-foot-6, 258 pounds, Quitoriano has outstanding size. He started as a true freshman for the Beavers. He was an all-state football and basketball selection in Salem, Oregon. He originally committed to Oregon before accepting a scholarship to Oregon State.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com